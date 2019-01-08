App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Opposition that the bill would give succour to persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A bill seeking to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was approved by the Lok Sabha on January 8.

Piloting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Opposition that the bill was not against the provisions of the Constitution and would give succour to persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring countries.

The Bill provides for according Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years even if they do not possess any document.

"They have no place to go to, except India," he said, adding several leaders including first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were in favour of giving shelter to persecuted minorities in the neighouring countries.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 05:43 pm

