Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha on November 27.The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two union territories.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 07:15 pm