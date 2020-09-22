172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lok-sabha-monsoon-session-likely-to-end-on-september-23-5872491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Monsoon Session likely to end on September 23

The session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently.

PTI

The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said on September 22.

The House, which will meet at 3 pm on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die (when there is no decided date for resumption) around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, the sources said.

The session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the Lower House, the sources said.

Close

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, on Tuesday boycotted the Lok Sabha in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday.

Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha after Chowdhury's announcement.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 06:54 pm

