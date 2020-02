Lok Sabha: First half of Budget session ends, House to meet on March 2

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till March 2 as the first part of the budget session ended.

The House will now meet between March 2 and April 3 during which the Union Budget will be taken up for passage.

In the first part of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1.