Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha: First half of Budget session ends, House to meet on March 2

The House will now meet between March 2 and April 3 during which the Union Budget will be taken up for passage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till March 2 as the first part of the budget session ended.

The House will now meet between March 2 and April 3 during which the Union Budget will be taken up for passage.

In the first part of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Nirmala Sitharaman

