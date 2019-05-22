Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Here’s what exit poll predicts for key constituencies

Exit poll results for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, released on May 19, predicted a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Most exit polls gave NDA a thumping majority with BJP crossing the half-way mark on its own.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted NDA to win 339-365 seats, UPA 77-108, the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 10-16 and others 56-79. The survey agency has also put out seat-by-seat predictions.

Here’s what the poll has predicted in key Lok Sabha constituencies:

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: The exit poll has predicted Congress President Rahul Gandhi to win this seat. However, it suggests that Rahul Gandhi is facing a tough fight.

Mandya, Karnataka: Sumalatha, the wife of late actor and senior Congress leader Ambareesh, is predicted to win this seat as an Independent candidate. Sumalatha is facing Nikhil Gowda – son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Remember, BJP had not fielded a candidate here and decided to support Sumalatha instead.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to win the constituency he has held since 2014. The seat will not witness any competition to the PM, according to the exit poll.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The exit poll has predicted that the constituency, home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be retained by Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari is fighting Congress’ Nana Patole, who is often described as a giant slayer.

Wayanad, Kerala: Rahul Gandhi is expected to win Wayanad as his second seat and is not facing a tough fight here, the exit poll has predicted.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time, is expected to win this seat. The constituency was earlier held by former deputy prime minister LK Advani. Shah is not facing a tough fight, the poll suggests.

Begusarai, Bihar: NDA candidate Giriraj Singh is predicted to win this seat which came into the limelight due to former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar’s candidature. While Begusarai has significant presence of Left parties, Kumar is seen not giving a tough fight to Singh here, according to the poll.

Nanded, Maharashtra: The exit poll predicts that former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan will win this Congress bastion. Nanded is considered to be one of Congress’ ‘safe seats’ in the state.

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: The exit poll predicts SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav losing to BJP’s Prem Singh Shakya here. The constituency has been held by SP since 1996 and has never seen a BJP MP before.

Mumbai South, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant is predicted to defeat Congress’ Milind Deora in a 2014 re-match.

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is predicted to win this family bastion. Except for a brief period between 1997 by-election and 1998, the constituency has only elected MPs from Congress. It has been represented by Kamal Nath for nine terms and by his wife Alka Nath once.

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: BJP’s Subrat Pathak is predicted to defeat Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav has held this seat since the 2012 by-election. The constituency has been held by SP since 1998 and was represented by Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is predicted to defeat senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh. The exit poll suggests that Thakur is not facing a tough fight there. Her nomination had drawn criticism as she is a terror accused.

Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is predicted to win this constituency and is not facing a tough fight, according to the exit poll.

North East Delhi: BJP’s state unit chief Manoj Tiwari is predicted to win this seat. However, the exit poll suggests that he is engaged in a tough battle against senior Congress leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Dilip Pandey.

Patna Sahib, Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad is predicted to win this seat. He is facing incumbent MP Shatrughan Singh, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Sinha had stormed out of the BJP after years of uneasy relationship with the party high command.