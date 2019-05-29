Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tamil Nadu elects MPs from 7 parties — highest in India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on May 23 registered a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, winning over 350 seats to retain power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself won 303 seats -- its highest tally ever.

In the process, the BJP swept through many states single-handedly. However, in some states, the seat share was split between multiple parties.

In Tamil Nadu, voters elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from seven parties -- the highest in the country.

In the southern state, elections were held in 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. Election was cancelled in Vellore after a cash haul.

Of these 38 seats, MK Stalin-led DMK won 23 seats while the Indian National Congress won eight seats. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) won two seats each, while Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won one seat each. All of these parties are part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

The remaining one seat was won by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is part of the NDA.

Tamil Nadu is followed by Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh who have sent representatives from five parties each. Besides MPs from five parties, Maharashtra will also have an Independent MP.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana will be represented by MPs belonging to four parties each.