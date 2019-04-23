App
Apr 23, 2019 06:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Phase 3 LIVE: Voting to begin across 116 constituencies shortly

Live updates of the third phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

highlights

  • Apr 23, 05:19 AM (IST)

  • Apr 23, 06:46 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 06:44 AM (IST)

  • Apr 23, 06:33 AM (IST)

    Watch out for what happens in Gujarat’s Valsad constituency. It is one of the key bellwether seats of India.

    Since 1977, the party which has won here has gone on to form the government at the Centre.

    In 2014, BJP’s KC Patel had won with a margin if over 2 lakh votes. He is seeking re-election.

    Click here to read more about India’s bellwether seats

  • Apr 23, 06:26 AM (IST)

    Gujarat

    BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar seat, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP had won all of these seats in 2014.

    Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Dahod seat.

    In 2017, the Congress narrowly lost the Gujarat state election. So, the party is hoping to win a few seats in the state this time.

  • Apr 23, 06:23 AM (IST)

    Battle for Kerala

    The BJP has also aggressively campaigned in the hope of opening its account in the southern state by capitalising on the Sabarimala shrine women entry issue.

    Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam.

    Read more: Will Sabarimala open the doors for BJP in Kerala?

  • Apr 23, 06:22 AM (IST)

    Kerala

    While most other states are voting in multiple phases, Kerala will vote entirely today. Here, Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad besides his traditional Amethi seat has added new interest to the fight between rivals United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the 20 seats.

    Sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing a challenge in Thiruvananthapuram, where the BJP has fielded former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and the CPI C Divakaran.

    It is a do-or-die battle for both the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF in most of the seats. The BJP-led NDA is posing a formidable challenge to the two traditional fronts in at least three constituencies -- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.

  • Apr 23, 06:15 AM (IST)

    Karnataka

    In Karnataka, it is expected to be a bipolar contest between the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine and the BJP.

    The BJP has significant presence in these constituencies and is hoping to improve its tally banking on what it calls the "Modi wave" and the support of the dominant Lingayat community, considered as its vote base.

    About a year ago, the Congress and JD(S) had come together on counting day to stop BJP from forming government in the state. The alliance had performed well in the Assembly and Lok Sabha by-elections held later in 2018.

  • Apr 23, 06:11 AM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh

    Polling for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan, besides those of senior party leader Azam Khan and film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

    The BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats in 2014, while the SP bagged three. Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav are seeking re-election from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad seats, respectively. Mulayam has said that this will be his last contest.

  • Apr 23, 06:04 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 06:01 AM (IST)

    Poll timing

    Voting in this phase will happen from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. However, it will conclude at 4.00 pm in some parts of Odisha and at 5.00 pm in some parts of Assam.

  • Apr 23, 05:58 AM (IST)

    Chhattisgarh

    Voting will take place in the remaining seven seats of Chhattisgarh today, of which the BJP had won six in 2014. The Congress, buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections last year, is hoping to improve its tally in the state.

    In all of the three Lok Sabha polls (2004, 2009 and 2014) held there since the state was created, BJP has won 10 out of the total 11 seats here.

  • Apr 23, 05:54 AM (IST)

    Goa after Manohar Parrikar

    As many as 12 candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, including Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik (from North Goa) where he is pitted against state Congress chief Girish Chodankar.

    These are the first elections in the state after the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

  • Apr 23, 05:46 AM (IST)

    Bihar

    Close to nine million voters will decide the fate of 82 candidates in five constituencies of Bihar. Four sitting MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul), her husband Pappu Yadav (Madhepura), Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria) would seek to retain their respective seats today.

  • Apr 23, 05:36 AM (IST)

    Assam

    In Assam, prominent candidates in the fray are two sitting MPs All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and Independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) from Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque.

    Assam had partially voted in the first two phases too.

  • Apr 23, 05:29 AM (IST)

    West Bengal

    The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats voting today -- Balurghat, Maldaha North, Maldaha South, Jangipur and Murshidabad.

    Four seats will see four-cornered contests between the three parties and the Left Front. It will be a three-cornered contest in Maldaha South as no Left party is in the fray in the seat.

  • Apr 23, 05:18 AM (IST)

  • Apr 23, 05:11 AM (IST)

    Odisha

    In the six seats in Odisha that head for polling today, the main contest in between the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the BJP. The BJD had won all the six seats in 2014.

  • Apr 23, 05:05 AM (IST)

    The stakes are high for the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as they had bagged 66 out of these 116 seats in 2014 general election. Congress and its alliance partners had won 27 and the rest went to other Opposition parties and Independents.

  • Apr 23, 04:53 AM (IST)

    Around 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in this phase and the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations in this phase.

  • Apr 23, 04:51 AM (IST)

    Voting in Tripura East constituency, which was supposed to happen on April 18 (in the second phase), will also be happening today. The other seat in the state had voted in the first phase on April 11.

  • Apr 23, 04:51 AM (IST)

    Gujarat, Goa and Kerala to vote entirely today

    States like Goa, Gujarat and Kerala; and union territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli will vote entirely on April 23.

  • Apr 23, 04:51 AM (IST)

    Voting in parts of UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, among others

    Voting will happen in parts of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. All of these states are voting in multiple phases.

    Parts of Odisha will simultaneous vote in the Assembly elections.

  • Apr 23, 04:50 AM (IST)

    As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 state and Union territories will head for polling today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest news and updates from the third phase of polling, through the day.

