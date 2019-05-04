App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 04, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will ensure no permissions needed to start business for first 3 years says Rahul Gandhi

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 5 of polling will happen on May 6.

highlights

  • May 04, 07:25 PM (IST)

    If elected, after 2019, we promise that no one would need permission from the government to start a new business for the first three years, said Rahul Gandhi. If the business is sucessful after three years, it will need to seek permission, else there would be no need, he said.

  • May 04, 07:12 PM (IST)
  • May 04, 12:51 PM (IST)

  • May 04, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Gurugram will challenge Shenzhen, Shanghai, London, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:20 PM (IST)

    Any youth who wants to start a business in Gurgaon, or in the country, after 2019, he would not need permissions from the government, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:18 PM (IST)

    Will release two budgets. One for agriculture which will give out the rise in MSPs in advance, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:18 PM (IST)

    We have put it in the Congress manifesto that farmers who cannot pay back their loans will not be jailed, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi has stolen your money and given it to the hands of thieves, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:15 PM (IST)

    This will get the factory owners to hire the youth, create jobs and jump start the economy, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:14 PM (IST)

    As soon as the money goes into the accounts of 25 percent of India's poor, they will start buying things, which will jump start the economy, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 04, 07:13 PM (IST)

    NYAY has two objectives. To put money in the bank account of the poor, and to help small and medium business and the youth, said Rahul Gandhi of Congress.

  • May 04, 07:10 PM (IST)

    It is a simple thing. He (PM Modi) has taken away your money, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Gurugram.

  • May 04, 04:37 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: About 10 years ago, Congress had announced a loan waiver. At that time the farmers had a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore and they waived only Rs 52 thousand crore.

    We are committed to double the income of farmers by 2022.

  • May 04, 04:31 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar: These "Mahamilawati people, who do not have any ideas and vision, plays the game of deception with poor, tribal and farmer. These are the people who even sell fake schemes for votes.

  • May 04, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Hazrat Meer Imamuddin dargah in Amethi. (ANI)

    Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Hazrat Meer Imamuddin dargah in Amethi. ( ANI )
  • May 04, 04:25 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar: Be it is Congress or RJD, they have no vision. That is why they are now based on politics of lies. Their intention is not to serve Bihar and the country.

  • May 04, 04:21 PM (IST)

    UPDATE | Arun Jaitley on charges against Rahul Gandhi that his business partner got defence offset contract under UPA: It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's PM. It's a serious charge and I think it's my responsibility to make good discharge.

  • May 04, 04:16 PM (IST)
  • May 04, 03:51 PM (IST)
  • May 04, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Prakash Raj to campaign for AAP in Delhi, says people should come together to 'reclaim the republic'

    People need to come together to "reclaim the republic" of the country which is on the verge of losing with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics, actor-politician Prakash Raj said Saturday as he announced plans to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.
    Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said he will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week. (PTI)

  • May 04, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Final voter turnout in four phases of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

    > Phase-1: 69.5%
    > Phase-2: 69.44%
    > Phase-3: 68.4%
    > Phase-4: 65.51%

  • May 04, 02:42 PM (IST)
  • May 04, 02:34 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Now the poor need not look at their pockets for medical treatment. There is no need to keep house and land mortgages. Your "Chowkidar" has arranged free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for all the poor people of the country.

  • May 04, 02:23 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Basti, UP: Keeping in view the development, the strong government that you made in Delhi has worked firmly. Today, when your servant goes to the forums of the world, the power of 130 crore Indians is realized.

  • May 04, 02:21 PM (IST)
  • May 04, 02:20 PM (IST)
  • May 04, 01:39 PM (IST)

    MP BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kamal Nath govt

    The opposition BJP today released an 'aarop patra' or charge sheet against the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, targeting it over its "failure" to deliver on the promises it had made to the people.
    The charge sheet, which is a 12-page booklet, lists the "unfulfilled promises" of the Congress, which formed the government in the state in December last year. (PTI)

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.