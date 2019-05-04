Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will ensure no permissions needed to start business for first 3 years says Rahul Gandhi

Prakash Raj to campaign for AAP in Delhi, says people should come together to 'reclaim the republic'

People need to come together to "reclaim the republic" of the country which is on the verge of losing with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics, actor-politician Prakash Raj said Saturday as he announced plans to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said he will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week. (PTI)