Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will ensure no permissions needed to start business for first 3 years says Rahul Gandhi

May 04, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Final voter turnout in four phases
MP BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kamal Nath govt
Fight between sitting MP Trivedi and his former aide in Barrackpore
Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of compromising in dealing with terrorism
EC clean chit to Amit Shah over Nagpur, Nadia speeches
Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' to release on May 24
Deve Gowda could be "dark horse" for PM post: Ambedkar
Congress fighting elections on its own, this is battle for soul of country: Priyanka Gandhi
Cong, BJP acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati
Anti-BJP front will form govt, TMC to play important role: Derek O'Brien
Want UP to contribute in next govt formation, says Akhilesh Yadav
SP candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination rejected
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Amethi, attacks BJP
MHA sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship issue
40 of your lawmakers in touch with me: PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee
Electioneering ends for 13 UP seats; Modi, Priyanka hold meetings
Amit Shah accuses Naveen Patnaik of shielding culprits in chit fund, mining scams
Battle for Jodhpur: BJP aims to upset Gehlot applecart
Withdraw Pragya's ticket if PM truly respects police: Deora
Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident
Congress more keen on forming UP govt in 2022, rather than halting BJP: Akhilesh
Opposition should find a leader first: Uddhav Thackeray
Congress fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi
AAP to release poll manifesto today
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, NDA partners to join
BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri survive cancellation scare, nominations accepted
EC stays Mamata Banerjee biopic trailer
Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP
Modi casts vote in Guj, says "voter ID" more powerful than IED
Here are some interesting facts about phase 3 of LS polls
Sheila Dikshit to take on BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Congress announces 6/7 candiates in Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi
Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata
Scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper postponed to April 22
No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Cong leader
Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Hazare
Govt employees in Goa warned against engaging in poll campaign
'Mahagathbandhan' seeks Modi's ouster for his stand on corruption: Jharkhand CM
Voter turnout in 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Mayawati accuses UP CM of violating EC ban on canvassing
Some interesting nuggets about the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Congress’ Manpreet Badal attacks PM, calls Modi govt ‘a monarchy’
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts EC recommendation to rescind election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
If elected, after 2019, we promise that no one would need permission from the government to start a new business for the first three years, said Rahul Gandhi. If the business is sucessful after three years, it will need to seek permission, else there would be no need, he said.
Gurugram will challenge Shenzhen, Shanghai, London, said Rahul Gandhi.
Any youth who wants to start a business in Gurgaon, or in the country, after 2019, he would not need permissions from the government, said Rahul Gandhi.
Will release two budgets. One for agriculture which will give out the rise in MSPs in advance, said Rahul Gandhi.
We have put it in the Congress manifesto that farmers who cannot pay back their loans will not be jailed, said Rahul Gandhi.
Narendra Modi has stolen your money and given it to the hands of thieves, said Rahul Gandhi.
This will get the factory owners to hire the youth, create jobs and jump start the economy, said Rahul Gandhi.
As soon as the money goes into the accounts of 25 percent of India's poor, they will start buying things, which will jump start the economy, said Rahul Gandhi.
NYAY has two objectives. To put money in the bank account of the poor, and to help small and medium business and the youth, said Rahul Gandhi of Congress.
It is a simple thing. He (PM Modi) has taken away your money, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Gurugram.
Arvind Kejriwal slapped during a roadshow in Delhi
The AAP chieftain was slapped whilst a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Delhi, by a man dressed in a marooned coloured shirt.
PM Modi: About 10 years ago, Congress had announced a loan waiver. At that time the farmers had a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore and they waived only Rs 52 thousand crore.
We are committed to double the income of farmers by 2022.
PM Modi in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar: These "Mahamilawati people, who do not have any ideas and vision, plays the game of deception with poor, tribal and farmer. These are the people who even sell fake schemes for votes.
Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Hazrat Meer Imamuddin dargah in Amethi. (ANI)
PM Modi in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar: Be it is Congress or RJD, they have no vision. That is why they are now based on politics of lies. Their intention is not to serve Bihar and the country.
UPDATE | Arun Jaitley on charges against Rahul Gandhi that his business partner got defence offset contract under UPA: It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's PM. It's a serious charge and I think it's my responsibility to make good discharge.
Prakash Raj to campaign for AAP in Delhi, says people should come together to 'reclaim the republic'
People need to come together to "reclaim the republic" of the country which is on the verge of losing with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics, actor-politician Prakash Raj said Saturday as he announced plans to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said he will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week. (PTI)
EC completely biased on matters related to opposition: Rahul Gandhi
The EC concluded on May 3 that Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on the armed forces in his campaign speech in Varanasi.
Final voter turnout in four phases of Lok Sabha elections 2019:
> Phase-1: 69.5%
> Phase-2: 69.44%
> Phase-3: 68.4%
> Phase-4: 65.51%
PM Modi: Now the poor need not look at their pockets for medical treatment. There is no need to keep house and land mortgages. Your "Chowkidar" has arranged free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for all the poor people of the country.
PM Modi in Basti, UP: Keeping in view the development, the strong government that you made in Delhi has worked firmly. Today, when your servant goes to the forums of the world, the power of 130 crore Indians is realized.
'Mahagathbandhan' will give rise to 'mahabhrashtachar': PM Modi
Intensifying his attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will give rise to 'mahabhrashtachar' (grand corruption)'.
MP BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kamal Nath govt
The opposition BJP today released an 'aarop patra' or charge sheet against the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, targeting it over its "failure" to deliver on the promises it had made to the people.
The charge sheet, which is a 12-page booklet, lists the "unfulfilled promises" of the Congress, which formed the government in the state in December last year. (PTI)