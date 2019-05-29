Lok Sabha election results | TRS concedes space to BJP, Congress; KCR ends up far from being ‘kingmaker’

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on May 23 registered a resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, to retain power. The ruling alliance won over 350 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself won 303 seats.

This left the Opposition decimated in most parts of the country, especially in the ‘Hindi heartland’.

Except for Karnataka, where the BJP pushed the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance to the margin by winning 25 out of the 28 seats, the saffron party was not able to make any significant gains in the South. NDA failed to win a single seat in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh while BJP’s ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) managed to win one seat in Tamil Nadu.

In Telangana, however, the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats, up from what was one in 2014. This improvement came at the cost of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The TRS won nine Lok Sabha seats. This was a climbdown from the 11 seats it won in the previous general election.

The party was hoping to win 16 out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies. It was widely expected that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Asaduddin Owaisi would win the 17th seat — Hyderabad.

The four seats that the BJP won were — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad. Interestingly, except for Secunderabad, TRS had won all of these seats in 2014.

TRS secured a vote share of 41.3 percent, followed by Congress' 29.5 percent and BJP's 19.5 percent.

In 2014, TRS’s vote share was 33.9 percent, Congress’ was 20.5 percent and that of the BJP was 8.5 percent. Two parties – Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party and his rival N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — did not contest this time. In 2014, the two parties had bagged 2.9 percent and 3.1 percent votes, respectively.

The BJP gained more than any other party in the state.

Conceding space

Just six months after registering an emphatic victory in the Legislative Assembly election, KCR was seen conceding political space to the BJP and the Congress. In the state election held in December 2018, TRS had won 88 seats while the Congress finished second with 19 seats in the 119-member Assembly. BJP had won just one seat.

The saffron party and Congress managed to win four and three Lok Sabha seats in the state — both improving its 2014 tally.

BJP’s win in Nizamabad also meant that KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha lost the election.

Not a ‘kingmaker’

In the lead-up the general election, KCR had not only tried to forge an anti-BJP, anti-Congress ‘Federal front’, but also tried to position himself as a ‘kingmaker’.

Some opinion surveys conducted prior to polling had suggested that the NDA might fall short of the 272-mark. KCR, like many regional leaders had hoped to make the most out of such a situation. With YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan, KCR had hoped to form a bloc that would give him leverage during any potential talks with either the NDA or the UPA.

In fact, days ahead of the counting day, multiple reports suggested that KCR was positioning himself for the post of Deputy Prime Minister. That plan did not materialise as NDA won a super majority.