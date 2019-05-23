App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results | In Pics: Visuals outside counting centres

Election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tight security outside counting centres in West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
1/6

Tight security outside counting centres in West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
Candidates and counting agents gather outside a polling station in the high-decibel seat of Wayanad in Kerala. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from this seat. (Image: ANI)
2/6

Candidates and counting agents gather outside a polling station in the high-decibel seat of Wayanad in Kerala. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from this seat. (Image: ANI)
Tight security is seen outside a counting venue in Punjab. (Image: ANI)
3/6

Tight security is seen outside a counting venue in Punjab. (Image: ANI)
High security is seen outside a counting centre in Karnataka. (Image: ANI)
4/6

High security is seen outside a counting centre in Karnataka. (Image: ANI)
Visuals outside a counting centre in Telangana. (Image: ANI)
5/6

Visuals outside a counting centre in Telangana. (Image: ANI)
Security personnel gear up for counting of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: ANI)
6/6

Security personnel gear up for counting of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: ANI)
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

