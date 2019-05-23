Lok Sabha election results | In Pics: Visuals outside counting centres

Election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Tight security outside counting centres in West Bengal. (Image: ANI) 2/6 Candidates and counting agents gather outside a polling station in the high-decibel seat of Wayanad in Kerala. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from this seat. (Image: ANI) 3/6 Tight security is seen outside a counting venue in Punjab. (Image: ANI) 4/6 High security is seen outside a counting centre in Karnataka. (Image: ANI) 5/6 Visuals outside a counting centre in Telangana. (Image: ANI) 6/6 Security personnel gear up for counting of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: ANI) First Published on May 23, 2019 08:16 am