Lok Sabha election results | In Pics: Visuals of counting centres

Election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Tight security outside counting centres in West Bengal. (Image: ANI) 2/10 Candidates and counting agents gather outside a polling station in the high-decibel seat of Wayanad in Kerala. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from this seat. (Image: ANI) 3/10 Tight security is seen outside a counting venue in Punjab. (Image: ANI) 4/10 High security is seen outside a counting centre in Karnataka. (Image: ANI) 5/10 Visuals outside a counting centre in Telangana. (Image: ANI) 6/10 Security personnel gear up for counting of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: ANI) 7/10 Election officials wait with EVMs ahead of counting at Nand Nagri counting center of East Delhi. (PTI) 8/10 Election officials carry out counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at Bharat Nagar counting center, New Delhi (PTI) 9/10 EVMs are being picked for the counting of votes at a counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, in Coimbatore (PTI) 10/10 Army: Security personnel stand guard outside Nand Nagri counting centre during the counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in East Delhi. (PTI) First Published on May 23, 2019 08:16 am