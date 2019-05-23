App
Co-Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 | The Verdict with Udayan Mukherjee: Build portfolio agnostic to poll results

"Sentiment and flows to be buoyant but market returns not to hinge on election outcome," says Udayan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Consulting Editor CNBC-TV18 Udayan Mukherjee in a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, talks about what impact of the election results on the market and what should investors do.

Following early trends, he said that the market has priced in the verdict of the results as the Nifty is at an all-time high of 12,000. Stability is expected in the market as a stable government will return in the form of NDA.

For more, watch the video.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:58 pm

