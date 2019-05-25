App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha election results 2019: PM Modi made 'lot of efforts' to enhance India's economy, says China's CPC leader

Mu Degui, a member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, governance in India has improved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a "lot of efforts" to enhance India's economy and improve people's livelihood in the last five years, a senior official of the ruling Communist party has said.

Mu Degui, a member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, governance in India has improved.

"India and China share a long-time friendly relation," he told PTI here.

Asked about his reaction on Prime Minister Modi's victory in the 2019 general elections, Mu praised him and his efforts.

Mu, who is also the Director General of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Publicity Department, said: "We have noticed that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the office, he has made a lot of efforts to enhance India's economy and improve people's livelihood and governance".

China on Friday said it attaches high importance to its bilateral relations with India and is keen to work with Prime Minister Modi to deepen the political trust and mutual cooperation for closer partnership.

President Xi Jinping on Thursday skipped protocol and congratulated Modi even before the formal declaration of the poll results.

In a first back-to-back majority in the Lok Sabha polls for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 seats out of 542 in the Lok Sabha polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.

First Published on May 25, 2019 01:15 pm

