Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: International leaders congratulate PM Modi for massive victory

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heads to a massive election victory on May 23, congratulatory messages began pouring in from political leaders around the globe.



Congratulation letter from H.E. Mr. #XiJinping, President of the People’s Republic of #China, addressed to Shri. #NarendraModi for the #NationalDemocraticAlliance winning the 17th Lok Sabha election of #India. pic.twitter.com/FKFduaDarM

— Luo Zhaohui (@China_Amb_India) May 23, 2019

Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui took to Twitter to share a congratulatory letter from Xi Jinping the Chinese President.

Ashraf Ghani the President of Afghanistan congratulated PM Modi while also expressing hope of expanding regional ties with India.



Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates PM Modi. Diplomatic sources say a phone call to follow the letter soon. pic.twitter.com/6YLv4Va7Wn

— Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) May 23, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Modi the contents of which can be seen in this tweet.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu sent out two tweets congratulating Modi with one typed out in Hindi shared along with a picture of the two leaders enjoying a walk along the coast.



Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.

Well done, my friend! https://t.co/2U5yJmHddS — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 23, 2019





Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership.

Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi

— Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) May 23, 2019

Maithripala Sirisena, the President of Sri Lanka congratulated Modi on the people's re-endorsement of his leadership.

Lotay Tshering the Prime Minister of Bhutan congratulated Modi on behalf of all the people of Bhutan.



I, on behalf of the people of Bhutan, offer heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi @PMOIndia and his team on the election victory. As we look forward to working closely in years to come, we pray India achieves greater success under your leadership. — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) May 23, 2019





On behalf of the Government and the people of Tanzania, I congratulate Y'r Excellency Narendra Modi on y'r re-election as Prime Minister of India.This indicates the confidence that y'r compatriots have in you. Be assured of our commitment to strengthen our bilateral co-operation

— Dr John Magufuli (@MagufuliJP) May 23, 2019

Dr. John Magufuli, the President of the United Republic of Tanzanzia, underlined how the result shows the confidence that Modi's compatriots have in him.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli congratulated Modi for a "landslide victory."



I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 23, 2019





My heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi for his great electoral victory. Together, we will make sure that relations between #Portugal and #India will rise to a new level of friendship and cooperation in the next years.

— António Costa (@antoniocostapm) May 23, 2019

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa also sent his congratulations to Narendra Modi, along with expressing hope that India and Portugal would reach new levels of cooperation in the coming years.

Ranil Wickremesinghe. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, also congratulated Modi on a similar note.



Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019





Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his historic victory in the Indian general elections. It is a strong affirmation of the Indian people's confidence in the BJP/led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties of Maldives-India cooperation.

— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) May 23, 2019

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives, congratulated Narendra Modi for a "historic" victory in the general elections, and a "strong affirmation" of the Indian people.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš congratulated Modi while wishing him "success in governing his beautiful and diverse country."

I warmly congratulate PM @NarendraModi on the victory of BJP in the month-long parliamentary elections! I wish him much success in governing his beautiful and diverse country. India is an important partner to us and the EU and I look forward to our further cooperation. — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) May 23, 2019

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with Modi for "peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia."

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory message to PM Modi in which she said, "This emphatic verdict is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed on you by the people of the world's largest democrazy."