Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: International leaders congratulate PM Modi for massive victory

Leaders from all over the world began congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the results of the Lok Sabha elections began pouring in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heads to a massive election victory on May 23, congratulatory messages began pouring in from political leaders around the globe.

Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui took to Twitter to share a congratulatory letter from Xi Jinping the Chinese President.

Ashraf Ghani the President of Afghanistan congratulated PM Modi while also expressing hope of expanding regional ties with India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Modi the contents of which can be seen in this tweet.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu sent out two tweets congratulating Modi with one typed out in Hindi shared along with a picture of the two leaders enjoying a walk along the coast.

Maithripala Sirisena, the President of Sri Lanka congratulated Modi on the people's re-endorsement of his leadership.

Lotay Tshering the Prime Minister of Bhutan congratulated Modi on behalf of all the people of Bhutan.

Dr. John Magufuli, the President of the United Republic of Tanzanzia, underlined how the result shows the confidence that Modi's compatriots have in him.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli congratulated Modi for a "landslide victory."

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa also sent his congratulations to Narendra Modi, along with expressing hope that India and Portugal would reach new levels of cooperation in the coming years.

Ranil Wickremesinghe. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, also congratulated Modi on a similar note.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives, congratulated Narendra Modi for a "historic" victory in the general elections, and a "strong affirmation" of the Indian people.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš  congratulated Modi while wishing him "success in governing his beautiful and diverse country."


Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with Modi for "peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia."


Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory message to PM Modi in which she said, "This emphatic verdict is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed on you by the people of the world's largest democrazy."




Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

