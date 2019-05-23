App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:21 PM IST

Lok Sabha election results 2019: DMK laps up seats in Tamil Nadu as Amma's demise leaves a void

This is the first Lok Sabha election after the demise of DMK’s M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) faced a shocker in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when they lost all of the 18 seats they had bagged in 2009. Its rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 37 of the 39 seats in the state under the leadership of the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The situation has taken a 180 degree turn in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as DMK is leading in the 22 of the 38 seats. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was leading in 34 seats.

The Election Commission of India (EC) had cancelled polling for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat after allegations of a cash-for-votes situation in the constituency.

A similar picture is emerging in the bypoll election results in Tamil Nadu. DMK is leading in 12 out of 22 seats.

AIADMK has 113 (excluding the Speaker) of the 235 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Hence, they need to win at least five Assembly seats to stay in power. With rumours of AIADMK members switching to TTV Dhinakaran’s faction, the party will need to win more seats to stay in power. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could play kingmaker since the party is allied with them. DMK at present has 88 seats in the Assembly.

TN

Image source: Election Commission of India (EC)

The absence of two icons

This is the first such Lok Sabha election where both DMK’s M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa are absent. While MK Stalin took over DMK after Karunanidhi’s death, AIADMK is still split between two factions created after Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Stalin on the other hand, has presented a tough fight to the BJP who allied with AIADMK in the state, slamming the Narendra Modi government for the alleged increase in violence against minorities, rise in non-performing assets as well as imposition of Hindi in the state.

The DMK is fighting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress and other regional parties including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Communist Party of India (CPI) among others.

AIADMK on the other hand, is battling an anti-incumbency wave since Jayalalithaa’s death. Political analysts have also pointed to the absence of a new party face after Jayalalithaa’s death. VK Sasikala was poised to take over but was jailed after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

Stalin gains ground 

DMK is not a stranger to infighting, especially among Karunanidhi’s children. However, Stalin has been credited to have tactfully managed his relations with sister Kanimozhi as well as MK Alagiri.

Started as a party to uphold Dravidian supremacy and language, Stalin still is the crowd-puller in the state as smaller rivals like Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) fail to make real difference to the votes.

In a rally in Kolkata, Stalin said that this election would be a 'second battle for independence' in the country. The strong push for Rahul Gandhi as prime minister seems to have worked in his favour in the state where AIADMK's delay in announcing a poll alliance proved costly.

Meanwhile, the BJP got into a war-of-words with actor Kamal Hassan of the Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM) after he stated that Nathuram Godse was the first Hindu terrorist of India. A film frenzy state Tamil Nadu also seems to have taken cognisance of this fact.

The TTV factor 

TTV Dhinakaran, a former AIADMK party member, was expelled from the party in August 2017. A surprise win in the RK Nagar by-poll in December 2017 furthered his political ambitions. Months later he launched his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), calling it a faction of AIADMK.

While TTV is unlikely to make a dent into the DMK stronghold in Tamil Nadu, it is likely that he will eat away AIADMK’s votes.

Congress makes a re-entry 

While the Congress failed to win even a single seat in the state in the 2014 general election, the party is leading in eight seats in Tamil Nadu. Eating away from the AIADMK pie, the party has made a slow dent into the ruling party of the state.

First Published on May 23, 2019 01:21 pm

