Lok Sabha election results 2019: CPI star candidate Kanhaiya Kumar trails in Begusarai

Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who contested the 17th Lok Sabha elections from the Begusarai parliamentary constituency, was trailing as of 9.30 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Giriraj Singh was leading in the erstwhile Left stronghold of Bihar by 15,346 votes at the moment.

As of 9.30 am, Kumar’s vote count stood at 17,094 while Singh’s was 32,440, according to the Election Commission of India (EC).

Kumar, who shot to fame as a student political leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has now emerged as a prominent Left candidate. In this general election, he is pitted in a three-way contest with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tanveer Hassan and BJP's Giriraj Singh.

He made headlines in 2016 after being arrested on sedition charges. Kumar was fielded from his hometown Begusarai, which is often referred to as the ‘Leningrad of Bihar’. The CPI has however not won this Lok Sabha seat since 1967. CPI candidates have unsuccessfully contested for this seat for all these years. Yet, they have managed to secure a fair share of votes for themselves.

Begusarai, one of the 40 seats in Bihar, went to the polls on April 29, 2019 in the fourth phase. Several Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Swara Bhaskar and Shabana Azmi had been rooting for him.

The 32-year-old leader, as a student leader too, was associated with the All India Students’ Federation, which is affiliated to the CPI.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the saffron party’s candidate Bhola Singh, who passed away in October 2018, had won. CPI candidate Rajendra Prasad had secured the least votes at 1.93 lakh.