Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Check early trends from key constituencies here

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance took an early lead in post ballots counting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Counting of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election has begun. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took an early lead in postal ballots counting.

Here are early trends from some of the key battles:

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trailing against Union Minister Smriti Irani. He was, however, leading in his second seat – Wayanad, Kerala.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Rajnath Singh was leading in the state capital.

Begusarai, Bihar: Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar was trailing in the constituency, which is also called the ‘Leningrad of India’. BJP candidate Giriraj Singh was leading there.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah was leading from the saffron party bastion. The seat was represented by LK Advani earlier.

Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was leading.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was trailing in the state capital against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was leading in the ‘Orange city’ against Congress’ giant slayer candidate Nana Patole.

BJP’s Varun Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav were leading in their respective constituencies in UP.

Congress’ actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar and General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia were trailing from Mumbai North West and Guna Lok Sabha constituencies.

These leads/trails are based on early trends and could change significantly as the counting progresses.

First Published on May 23, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

