Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP leading in over 272 seats, trends suggest

Counting of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election began at 8.00 am on May 23. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took an early lead, trends indicated.

As of 9.20 am, BJP-led NDA was leading in over 272 Lok Sabha constituencies. This was out of 440-odd seats where the trends were coming in from.

Key BJP candidates leading in trends include Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Amit Shah in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Indian National Congress was leading in about 50 seats.

The marathon 39-day parliamentary elections saw the voting percentage of 67.11, which was the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentary elections. Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the Election Commission of India (EC) had cancelled polls to the Tamil Nadu’s Vellore constituency over a cash haul.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 282 seats and ran the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted this time the party alone could get 336 seats.

These leads/trails are based on early trends and could change significantly as the counting progresses.