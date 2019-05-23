Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 | The people have decided; mandate goes to BJP

Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa reached out to the people to know more about people’s views on the result of the Lok Sabha Elections.
The elections have finally ended, with the mandate of the people giving the BJP a clean sweep to the general elections.
This would ensure that Narendra Modi would be re-elected for another term as the Prime Minister of the world's largest democratic nation.
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:05 pm