you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Red alert for Mamata Banerjee as Modi paints West Bengal saffron

Now that it has established its strong presence in the state, the BJP will leave no stone unturned to topple the Mamata Banerjee government in 2021.

Sounak Mukherjee @snksounak
At 3:55 pm on May 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 20 out of 42 seats in West Bengal while Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was leading in 21. This means the situation is evenly poised for Narendra Modi’s party to outnumber the ruling party in the state. If the BJP moves ahead in one more seat, it will leave the TMC behind. Now, this is something very few expected.

Nevertheless, top leaders in the BJP did apparently expect this. Party President Amit Shah predicted on March 31 that his party was going to make significant progress in Odisha, West Bengal and the North-East. He predicted that the party would win 35-40 seats in those states. The party was apparently eyeing 23 seats in West Bengal.

While the BJP is steadily moving toward its target in Bengal, the situation is different in Odisha where the Biju Janata Dal is leading in 14 out of 21 seats at this moment. Also, in the North-East, the BJP is leading in five seats.

As India’s Lok Sabha election result 2019 grabs the world attention, there is a popular notion that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may have underestimated the BJP’s muscle-power in her state.

Banerjee earlier congratulated the party candidates who were winning in their individual constituencies. At the same time, she commented on those who were trailing and said she would wait for the counting process to be completed before sharing her views on the result.

“Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” she said.

India saw the Modi wave in 2014, and many wondered if the same magic could be repeated in 2019. While BJP leaders kept predicting to better the result, not everyone was convinced. However, it became evident pretty early on the counting day that it was going to be another massive mandate in favour of the ruling party at the centre. The party, indeed, stands in an even better position this time.

While the Modi wave swept India five years back, it won only two seats in West Bengal. It was a major challenge for the party to make its presence strongly felt in the state where it had never managed to make an impression before. Not only has it managed to make huge progress in terms of seats but also has 39.85 percent vote share in the state.

Source: Election Commission of India

Political experts believe the “Hindutva” politics is working well in West Bengal for the saffron party. No matter how many seats go in favour of the BJP, it has now established itself as the main opposition party in the state. As West Bengal is going to have the state election in a couple of years, the saffron party will leave no stone unturned to topple the Mamata Banerjee government. And, nobody knows it better than Didi herself.

First Published on May 23, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

