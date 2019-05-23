Lok Sabha election result 2019: PM Modi removes 'Chowkidar' prefix from Twitter handle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23, removed the 'Chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle name, hours after the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) moved towards a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Starting March 17, in the run-up to the general election, PM Modi and other BJP leaders and party members had stepped up a coordinated 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign. As part of this, they prefixed their Twitter handle names with 'Chowkidar' (guard). BJP supporters also followed suit, adopting the catchphrase and the prefix.

However, PM Modi has now removed the same from his Twitter profile. He backed it up with a tweet asking supporters to keep this spirit alive and continue to work for the country’s progress.