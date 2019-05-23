Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Jayant Sinha wins from Hazaribagh seat by 4.78 lakh votes

The minister of state for civil aviation defeated Congress's Gopal Prasad Sahu, officials said.
Union minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha was re-elected from the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand by a margin of 4,78,209 on May 23.
The minister of state for civil aviation defeated Congress's Gopal Prasad Sahu, officials said.While Sinha polled 7,27,195 votes, Sahu got 2,48,986 votes.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:59 pm