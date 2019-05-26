App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: EC yet to receive tally of mandatory matching of paper trail machine slips

It is for the first time that the matching of paper trail machines slips with voting machines was held in a Lok Sabha election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Election Commission is yet to receive a final tally of mandatory matching of paper trail machine slips with EVM results of five randomly picked polling booths in each assembly segment across all constituencies.

But a top EC official said on May 25 that no discrepancy has been reported from any of the 542 constituencies.

Paper slips of more than 20,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were counted in more than 4,000 assembly segments.

After VVPATs were introduced, no discrepancy in the tallying of votes polled through EVMs have been reported in the previous assembly elections.

It is for the first time that the matching of paper trail machines slips with voting machines was held in a Lok Sabha election.

Elections in the Vellore constituency of Tamil Nadu were cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power.

No new date has so far been announced by the EC.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

