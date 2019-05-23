App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP parliamentary board to meet, PM Modi's speech likely

Top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

PTI
With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet May 23 evening at the party headquarters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech.

Top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

The board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hailing Modi's leadership.

The prime minister is also expected to address party workers.

First Published on May 23, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

