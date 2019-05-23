Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Bengal MP Dev wins hearts with Facebook post after victory

After winning by a margin of more than one lakh votes, Deepak Adhikari has won hearts for his post-victory Facebook post.

Adhikar, popularly known as Dev, is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Ghatal constituency in West Midnaport, West Bengal. A hugely popular star in Bengali films, Dev won it for the first time in 2014. Not many political experts expected him to win since he did not have any political background at that time. Two years after becoming MP, he made headlines again in 2016 when he gave his maiden speech in Parliament in Bengali. He had won hearts many hearts back then.

And, now, he is winning hearts again with his Facebook post. This is what he said:

“People have voted. Someone won. Nobody lost. It is the democracy that won. A new government is going to be formed. We all develop a new India together. There will be another election after five years. We’ll go to people again. For now, my thanks to everyone involved in this long electoral process. Thanks to the BJP candidate and the CPI candidate in Ghatal. Hope I’ll have your help and love in future as well.”

Dev continued his post by quoting Swami Vivekananda.

“Let a new India be born. Let it be born from plows, through farmers’ huts and inside the shacks of fishermen, cobblers and scavengers. Let it be born through a shopkeeper’s shop and beside a bhunawala’s oven. Let it be born from factories, markets and bazaars. Let it be born in forests, hills and mountains.”

Then, he ended his post by a proposal.

“Come, let’s try to make that new India together,” he wrote while sharing a photograph of the tricolour with the post.

On May 22, on the eve of Counting Day, Dev posted another message which was equally heart-warming.

“A party may lose, a candidate may lose, but India’s democracy will win. Farmers will win in the fields and labourers in the factories. Students, teachers and artists will win. People will win. I want, no matter who forms the government, the nation should eventually win,” he wrote.

In 2014, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC won 34 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, and the BJP won only two seats. This time, however, things have turned significantly as TMC is likely to win 22 seats whereas Narendra Modi’s party looks set to win 18 seats. In this time when things look pretty difficult for Banerjee, Dev retained his seat with 717,959 votes with 48.22 percent vote-share. His nearest opponent, BJP’s Bharati Ghosh, got 609,986 votes.