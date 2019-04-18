Lok Sabha election Phase 2 LIVE: Polling to begin across 95 constituencies shortly

Live now
Apr 18, 2019 05:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Polling in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore cancelled; postponed in Tripura (East)
Polling across 95 Lok Sabha constituencies today
Polling in Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, among others
Polling will also be held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Simultaneous elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.
Polling in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore cancelled, deferred in Tripura (East)
Thirty eight of Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha seats will head for polls besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on April 16 by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.
The EC also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.
Read more: Why were elections deferred in Tripura East?
Phase 2: Polling across 95 Lok Sabha constituencies today
Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in Phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to be held in 95 seats today across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry.
Other prominent candidates in fray include Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini.
For more on election campaign, follow the poll tracker live blog here.
This live blog will bring you the lastest polling-related updates through the day. Stay tuned.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power. This is amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put a united fight.
Here's the voting schedule:
Phase 1 voting: April 11 (91 constituencies in 20 states)
Phase 2 voting: April 18 (97 constituencies in 13 states)*
Phase 3 voting: April 23 (115 constituencies in 14 states)
Phase 4 voting: April 29 (71 constituencies in 9 states)
Phase 5 voting: May 06 (51 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 6 voting: May 12 (59 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 7 voting: May 19 (59 constituencies in 8 states)
* Includes Tamil Nadu's Vellore and Tripura's Tripura (East) constituencies where voting has been cancelled and postponed, respectively.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced schedule for the general elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Lok Sabha election is being conducted in seven phases. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
The election, being conducted in April-May, is being pegged as the largest election exercise in history.
Catch the live updates from Phase 2 of voting here.