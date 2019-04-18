Lok Sabha election Phase 2 LIVE: Polling to begin across 95 constituencies shortly

Polling in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore cancelled, deferred in Tripura (East)

Thirty eight of Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha seats will head for polls besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on April 16 by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.

The EC also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

