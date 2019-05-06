Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE: Voting begins in 51 constituencies

Battle for the ‘heart of Hindustan’

This will be the second out of the four phases of voting in Madhya Pradesh. All of these seven constituencies -- Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul -- were won by the BJP in 2014.

The Congress, which came to power in the state in December 2018 after 15 years, is hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.