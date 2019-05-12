App
May 12, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election LIVE: Digvijaya Singh fails to vote, says will transfer it to Bhopal next time

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 6 of polling is happening today.

highlights

  • May 12, 08:00 PM (IST)

    Today, elections are happening and IPL is also happening simultenously. Some days ago, Cyclone Fani was handled such that 12 lakh people were shifted, saved thousands of people and the United Nations has also said that India has done extraordinary work. This is New India: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 07:51 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 07:49 PM (IST)

    When you don't have vision and good track record, you only spread lies. This is the reason why Congress does not want to discuss national security and our defence policy: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 07:46 PM (IST)

    Three words define how Congress looks at nation. These three words are 'hua toh hua', which were mouthed by the guru of Naamdar: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 07:41 PM (IST)

    This is first government that has respected the honest tax-payer so much. This is the first such government that has respected the ambitions of the middle-class: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 07:37 PM (IST)

    In the past five years, we have concentrated on technology and transparency. Look at where India's global standing has now reached in terms of technology: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 07:35 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 07:35 PM (IST)

    The 2019 election is not being fought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but by the bharatiya janata (the people of India): PM Modi  

  • May 12, 07:32 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. 

  • May 12, 06:06 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Update: "I was not able to go to vote... next time I will try to transfer my vote in Bhopal," says Congress' Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh. 

  • May 12, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Just In | BJP candidate Sanjay Jaiswal was allegedly attacked by unidentified men in Bettiah, Bihar. 

  • May 12, 05:06 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Till the time Modi and BJP are present, nothing will happen to the rights of the tribal population: PM Modi

  • May 12, 04:58 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Understand how they work. When Pakistani terrorists used to attack here, innocents were put in jail by them. Hindu terrorism was used (by them) for politics of vote bank: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Before 2014, because of their weakness, terrorism took thousands of lives. Today they are saying, 'hua toh hua': PM Modi 

  • May 12, 04:49 PM (IST)

    You saw what the Congress leader said? 'Hua toh hua', as if they don't have any relation with the incident: PM Modi at a rally in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. 

  • May 12, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Update: The Election Commission has asked police to initiate an FIR against BJP Ghatal candidate Bharati Ghosh for taking her security along within 100 meters of the polling booth, reports News18. 

  • May 12, 01:21 PM (IST)

    From Panchayat to Parliament, not even a distant relative of mine is part of politics. That is because the poor, the honest of this nation is my only family: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 01:18 PM (IST)

    The reason for this nation's poverty is not the hardworking poor, but those who looted the poor of this nation and have worsened the life of the poor: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 01:16 PM (IST)

    For five years I have been the Prime Minister of the nation, but I did not use my power to get rid of my or my family's poverty... I never dreamt of making myself or my family rich. After 20-25 years when I will retire, I will have to search for a house where I will have to live: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 01:11 PM (IST)

    These days people are asking my caste certificate. Last election, they had said Modi is from 'neech' caste... those who want to know what Modi's caste is, my only caste is the poor. I have come here from the poverty, poverty has been my inspiration: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 01:06 PM (IST)

    These are the people who encourage terrorism and Naxalism. Congress says that they will remove the shield that our Armed Forces have, Congress wants the 'tukde tukde gang', those who help Naxals, to have fun. Do you want al these people to have fun?: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 01:03 PM (IST)

    This election is not just about a seat, or about making someone an MP or Prime Minister, this election is about delivering a firm government for the nation. In the 21st Century, what should be India's image in the world? This election is for that: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 01:00 PM (IST)

    We have made life difficult for the corrupt by making laws against them: PM Modi 

  • May 12, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. 

  • May 12, 12:29 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 11:57 AM (IST)
