Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: Voting ends, provisional turnout at 61%

11 UP candidates found asking for votes on social media after end of campaigning period

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer has sought details from district magistrates after 11 third phase Lok Sabha candidates were found seeking votes on social media in the 48 hours before polls on Tuesday, PTI reported.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, five candidates of the BJP, four of the SP-BSP alliance and two of the Congress have been found using social media in the past 48 hours, even though the electioneering period had ended.

They are Parmeshwar Lal Saini (Sambhal), Chandrasen Jadon (Firozabad), Sanghmitra Maurya (Badaun), Rajvir Singh (Etah), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (Moradabad) from the BJP, Hemraj Verma (Pilibhit), Akshay Yadav (Firozabad), Ruchi Veera (Aonla), Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (Bareilly) from the SP-BSP combine, Imran Pratapgarhi (Moradabad) and Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly) from the Congress, officials said.