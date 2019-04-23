Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: As voting ends, polls completed in 303 of 543 constituencies

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Final voter turnout as per the Election Commission:
Voter turnout till 5pm:
11 UP candidates found asking for votes on social media after end of campaigning period
Voter dies at polling booth in Aonla
PM Modi’s wife jashodaben casts vote in Gujarat
Polling agent found dead in Bengal
Come out and vote, give your anger a voice: Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah
UP police detains e-rickshaw drivers allegedly hired by SP to ferry voters to booths
NDA candidate from Wayanad demands repoll after EVM malfunction
Over 50 faulty EVMs reported from UP
Polling percentage recorded till 9 am
Sonia Gandhi says 2019 elections not ordinary
Polling percentage in Bihar at 8 am
Polling yet to gain pace in UP’s Mainpuri
Google doodle marks third phase of polling in India
Selfie points at model polling booths
Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’
Central forces guard polling stations in Bengal
LItmus test for BJP in bastion Gujarat
Anantnag to vote in three phases
Five LS seats in West Bengal to go polls in Phase 3
Phase 3 voting begins
Phase 3 of voting today
The Election Commission, in the press conference, also pointed out that:
#117 constituencies went to polls today, including Anantnag and Tripura East.
#303 constituencies have completed polls till now, of the total 543.
Final voter turnout as per the Election Commission:
#Chhattisgarh: 68.62%
#Karnataka: 65.29%
#Gujarat: 61.71%
#Goa: 71.34%
#Kerala: 76.35%
#West Bengal: 79.36%
#Jammu and Kashmir: 12.86%
#Assam: 79.16%
#Bihar: 59.97%
#Maharashtra: 57.53%
#Tripura: 78.67%
#Odisha: 58.18%
#Uttar Pradesh: 58.91%
#Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 71.43%
#Daman and Diu: 65.34%
Voter turnout till 5pm:
#Jammu and Kashmir: 11.22%
#Kerala: 67.68%
#Maharashtra: 52.53%
#Odisha: 54.18%
#Tripura: 69.09%
#Karnataka: 60.57%
#Assam: 72.49%
#Uttar Pradesh: 53.78%
#Bihar: 54.91%
#West Bengal: 74.57%
#Chhattisgarh: 59.16%
#Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 56.81%
#Daman & Diu: 64.82%
#Goa: 68.37%
#Gujarat: 56.27%
Provision turnout in Uttar Pradesh was recorded at 56.68 percent.
Polling in the third phase is set to end in minutes from now.
Overall turnout till 5.30 pm was 61.3 percent.
Approximate voter turnout in Gujarat till 5 pm was 58.8 percent.
The approximate voter turnout in Kerala has been recorded at just over 70 percent till 5.00 pm.
Voting has ended in some constituencies and will continue in others till 6.00 pm.
In poll-bound Surat, the fear of change binds voters
For 19-year old Srishti Dhamani, who voted for the first time in these Lok Sabha Elections from Surat, family wishes were supreme. "We have been voting for the same party for the past 15 years.
Approximate voter turnout till 4 pm:
Odisha: 47.41 percent
Tripura: 67.12 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 47.41 percent
West Bengal: 68.25 percent
Chhattisgarh: 55.29 percent
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 56.81 percent
Daman and Diu: 55.02 percent
Approximate voter turnout till 4 pm:
Assam: 62.13 percent
Bihar: 46.94 percent
Goa: 58.92 percent
Gujarat: 50.40 percent
Jammu and Kashmir: 11.22 percent
Karnataka: 50.18 percent
Kerala: 56.58 percent
Maharashtra: 45.12 percent
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: India won't be able to import crude oil from Iran from May 1 due to American sanctions. Modi has given a new face to diplomacy by changing it into 'Hugplomacy'. He keeps talking about his special relations with the US but has clearly failed in this front.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: Today, elections have been held in about 56% of the seats. It is clear that the Modi government is standing at the entrance to the exit.
Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: I hope the people of Assam and the country vote for development and security. I hope people give a thumbs up to Citizen Amendment Bill.
In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters brave heat, thunderstorms to cast their ballots
Voting in the third phase is happening across 15 states and union territories.
11 UP candidates found asking for votes on social media after end of campaigning period
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer has sought details from district magistrates after 11 third phase Lok Sabha candidates were found seeking votes on social media in the 48 hours before polls on Tuesday, PTI reported.
According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, five candidates of the BJP, four of the SP-BSP alliance and two of the Congress have been found using social media in the past 48 hours, even though the electioneering period had ended.
They are Parmeshwar Lal Saini (Sambhal), Chandrasen Jadon (Firozabad), Sanghmitra Maurya (Badaun), Rajvir Singh (Etah), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (Moradabad) from the BJP, Hemraj Verma (Pilibhit), Akshay Yadav (Firozabad), Ruchi Veera (Aonla), Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (Bareilly) from the SP-BSP combine, Imran Pratapgarhi (Moradabad) and Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly) from the Congress, officials said.
Update: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed parts of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.
Voter dies at polling booth in Aonla
A 60-year-old voter died at a booth in Jagat township of Aonla Lok Sabha seat after suffering an asthmatic attack.
Balakram Prajapati, an asthma patient, was standing in the queue for casting vote when he suffered the attack, family members told the administration.
PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben casts her vote in Gujarat
Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi, the wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday cast her vote at a polling booth in Unjha, a town in Gujarat.
Minutes after casting her vote she said, “Modi sahab has done a lot for the country, he will do more.”
Polling agent found dead in Bengal
Babulal Murmu, a polling agent, was found dead at his house in Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, reported news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
JUST IN: Poll violence reported from Anantnag as PDP, NC workers exchange blows, CNN-News18 reports.