Apr 23, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: Overall turnout at 61% till 5.30 pm

Live updates of the third phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

  • Apr 23, 05:51 PM (IST)

    Overall turnout till 5.30 pm was 61.3 percent.

  • Apr 23, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Approximate voter turnout in Gujarat till 5 pm was 58.8 percent.

  • Apr 23, 05:28 PM (IST)

    The approximate voter turnout in Kerala has been recorded at just over 70 percent till 5.00 pm.

  • Apr 23, 05:25 PM (IST)

    Voting has ended in some constituencies and will continue in others till 6.00 pm.

  • Apr 23, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Approximate voter turnout till 4 pm:
    Odisha: 47.41 percent
    Tripura: 67.12 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 47.41 percent
    West Bengal: 68.25 percent
    Chhattisgarh: 55.29 percent
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 56.81 percent
    Daman and Diu: 55.02 percent

  • Apr 23, 04:45 PM (IST)

    Approximate voter turnout till 4 pm:
    Assam: 62.13 percent
    Bihar: 46.94 percent
    Goa: 58.92 percent
    Gujarat: 50.40 percent
    Jammu and Kashmir: 11.22 percent
    Karnataka: 50.18 percent
    Kerala: 56.58 percent
    Maharashtra: 45.12 percent

  • Apr 23, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: India won't be able to import crude oil from Iran from May 1 due to American sanctions. Modi has given a new face to diplomacy by changing it into 'Hugplomacy'. He keeps talking about his special relations with the US but has clearly failed in this front.

  • Apr 23, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: Today, elections have been held in about 56% of the seats. It is clear that the Modi government is standing at the entrance to the exit.

  • Apr 23, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: I hope the people of Assam and the country vote for development and security. I hope people give a thumbs up to Citizen Amendment Bill.

  • Apr 23, 04:17 PM (IST)

    11 UP candidates found asking for votes on social media after end of campaigning period

    Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer has sought details from district magistrates after 11 third phase Lok Sabha candidates were found seeking votes on social media in the 48 hours before polls on Tuesday, PTI reported.

    According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, five candidates of the BJP, four of the SP-BSP alliance and two of the Congress have been found using social media in the past 48 hours, even though the electioneering period had ended.

    They are Parmeshwar Lal Saini (Sambhal), Chandrasen Jadon (Firozabad), Sanghmitra Maurya (Badaun), Rajvir Singh (Etah), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (Moradabad) from the BJP, Hemraj Verma (Pilibhit), Akshay Yadav (Firozabad), Ruchi Veera (Aonla), Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (Bareilly) from the SP-BSP combine, Imran Pratapgarhi (Moradabad) and Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly) from the Congress, officials said.

  • Apr 23, 04:10 PM (IST)

    Update: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed parts of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

  • Apr 23, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Voter dies at polling booth in Aonla

    A 60-year-old voter died at a booth in Jagat township of Aonla Lok Sabha seat after suffering an asthmatic attack.

    Balakram Prajapati, an asthma patient, was standing in the queue for casting vote when he suffered the attack, family members told the administration.

  • Apr 23, 03:57 PM (IST)

    PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben casts her vote in Gujarat

    Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi, the wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday cast her vote at a polling booth in Unjha, a town in Gujarat.

    Minutes after casting her vote she said, “Modi sahab has done a lot for the country, he will do more.”

  • Apr 23, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Polling agent found dead in Bengal

    Babulal Murmu, a polling agent, was found dead at his house in Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, reported news agency ANI.

    More details are awaited.

  • Apr 23, 03:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Poll violence reported from Anantnag as PDP, NC workers exchange blows, CNN-News18 reports.

  • Apr 23, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Update: Man standing in a queue to vote killed in clashes between Congress and TMC workers in Baligram, Murshidabad.

  • Apr 23, 03:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Voter killed, 7 injured in TMC-Congress clashes in Murshidabad, Bengal.

  • Apr 23, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a Modi supporter on the issue of unemployment.

  • Apr 23, 02:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Dispur, Assam.

