May 06, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE: Turnout at 51.5% till 5 pm; petrol bomb hurled at polling booth in Shopian

Live updates of the fifth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

highlights

  • May 06, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Overall provisional turnout till 5 pm was recorded at 51.5 percent.

  • May 06, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout in West Bengal till 4 pm was 62.8 percent.

  • May 06, 05:07 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Update: News agency ANI is now reportin that a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling booth in J&K's Shopian. No injuries were reported.

  • May 06, 04:51 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 04:47 PM (IST)

    A grenade attack has taken place at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, News18 has reported.

  • May 06, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout till 3 pm:

    Jharkhand: 58.6 percent
    Bihar: 44 percent
    J&K: 15.3 percent
    Rajasthan: 50.2 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 52.8 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 44.1 percent
    West Bengal: 62.6 percent

  • May 06, 04:22 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 04:02 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Another grenade attack on polling booth in Pulwama

    Suspected militants hurled a grenade at a polling station in Chatpora locality of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Rising Kashmir reports. Polling is currently underway in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A petrol bomb was also reportedly hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral.

    Earlier in the day, militants hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rohmoo in Pulwama district.

  • May 06, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Update: The Election Commission relaxes Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra to allow the state government to do drought relief work, ANI reports. Polling in all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state got over on April 29.

  • May 06, 03:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: PDP-Congress workers clash in Anantnag district's Pulwama, which is voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

  • May 06, 03:42 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 03:24 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 02:38 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 02:26 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 01:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Grenade attack at a polling booth reported from Cahapora in Pulwama. The grenade exploded outside the wall of the Government Higher Secondary School, in which the polling booth is located. No loss of life or injury has been reported, according to News18. This is reportedly the second such grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir today. 

  • May 06, 01:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: EVM machines vandalised in Hooghly, West Bengal, Times Now reported.

  • May 06, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Update: Locket Chatterjee, the BJP candidate in West Bengal’s Hooghly constituency, has accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging polls at a few booths, reports Hindustan Times. Central forces have not been deployed at such booths, she alleges.

  • May 06, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Democracy doesn't exist in West Bengal: Prakash Javadekar

    The BJP says it will move the Election Commission, demanding re-polling in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. “Democracy does not exist in West Bengal,” ABP Ananda quotes Union minister Prakash Javadekar as saying.

  • May 06, 12:50 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 12:41 PM (IST)

    24.2 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11.00 am.

  • May 06, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP’s Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee alleges false voting in her constituency, reports ABP Ananda.

  • May 06, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Update: BJP’s Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee alleges false voting in her constituency, reports ABP Ananda.

  • May 06, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Update: Trinamool leader Maharaja Nag allegedly accompanies a voter up to the EVM and pressed the button inside a polling booth in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. The EC removes the presiding officer of booth No. 110 of Nashkarpur village in Tarakeshwar, reports India Today.

  • May 06, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Congress dismisses Smriti Irani’s allegations of booth capturing in Amethi

    The Congress said the BJP candidate is “looking for excuses” to justify her defeat. “It now is more than clear that she has lost,” said Congress spokesperson Zeeshan Haider.

  • May 06, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Repoll underway in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh

    Re-polling is on at a brisk pace in five polling booths in three districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 6, PTI reported. About 16 percent of polling was reported overall in the first two hours after the process began, Election Commission officials said.

    The re-poll has been ordered in view of technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in these booths.

    Accordingly, re-polling is being held in polling booth 94 pertaining to Narsaraopet Assembly and Lok Sabha segments, polling booth 244 of Guntur West Assembly and Lok Sabha segments in Guntur district; 247 of Yerragondapalem Assembly and Ongole Lok Sabha segments.

    Repolling is also being held in booth 41 of Kovur Assembly segment under Nellore Lok Sabha constituency and 197 of Sullurupeta Assembly segment under Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

