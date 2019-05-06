Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE: Turnout at 51.5% till 5 pm; petrol bomb hurled at polling booth in Shopian

Repoll underway in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh

Re-polling is on at a brisk pace in five polling booths in three districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 6, PTI reported. About 16 percent of polling was reported overall in the first two hours after the process began, Election Commission officials said.

The re-poll has been ordered in view of technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in these booths.

Accordingly, re-polling is being held in polling booth 94 pertaining to Narsaraopet Assembly and Lok Sabha segments, polling booth 244 of Guntur West Assembly and Lok Sabha segments in Guntur district; 247 of Yerragondapalem Assembly and Ongole Lok Sabha segments.

Repolling is also being held in booth 41 of Kovur Assembly segment under Nellore Lok Sabha constituency and 197 of Sullurupeta Assembly segment under Tirupati parliamentary constituency.