Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Highlights: 62.87% total voter turnout recorded

May 07, 2019 07:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Another grenade attack on polling booth in Pulwama
Democracy doesn't exist in West Bengal: Prakash Javadekar
Congress dismisses Smriti Irani’s allegations of booth capturing in Amethi
Repoll underway in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh
Voters in Bengal’s Bijpur cast votes twice as polling began without deleting mock poll votes
Smriti Irani alleges booth capturing in Amethi
EVM glitches reported at some booths in Madhya Pradesh
EC rejects demand for early polling for remaining phases
Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat: Battle of the Olympians
Interesting nuggets about Phase 5
Sure to get a clear majority: Rajnath Singh
Phase 5 voting begins
94,000 polling booths in Phase 5
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rajnath Singh in fray
Phase 5 of voting today
Highlights from Phase 5:
# Total voter turnout in phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections was recorded ar 62.87 percent.
# A scuffle broke out between TMC's MP from Howrah, Prasun Banerjee and security forces at Howrah's polling booth.
# A petrol bomb was hurled at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, which comes under the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. No injuries were reported.
# Suspected militants hurled a grenade at a polling station in Chatpora locality of Pulwama district of J&K.
# PDP and Congress workers clashed at Pulwama in Anantnag parliamentary constituency.
# Grenade attack at a polling booth reported from Cahapora in Pulwama.
# BJP's Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of rigging polls at a few polling booths.
# Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Congress president and her contender in the Amethi constituency Rahul Gandhi of booth capturing.
Estimated final voter turnout:
Jharkhand: 64.6 percent
West Bengal: 74.4 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 65.5 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 57.9 percent
Bihar: 57.7 percent
Rajasthan: 63.7 percent
Anantnag: 8.7 percent
Ladakh: 63.7 percent
(Data: Election Commission)
The overall provisional turnout till 6 pm was 60.8 percent.
Provisional voter turnout till 6 pm:
Jharkhand: 63.9 percent
Bihar: 59.7 percent
J&K: 17 percent
Rajasthan: 59.3 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 62.9 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 53.2 percent
West Bengal: 74 percent
These numbers are likely to be updated by the Election Commission.
NEWS FLASH: Voting in the fifth phase has concluded.
Voting in the fifth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls is set to end shortly.
Provisional voter turnout till 5 pm:
Jharkhand: 58 percent
Bihar: 48.1 percent
J&K: 15.5 percent
Rajasthan: 51.9 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 54.3 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 45.8 percent
West Bengal: 65 percent
Overall provisional turnout till 5 pm was recorded at 51.5 percent.
Provisional voter turnout in West Bengal till 4 pm was 62.8 percent.
Update: News agency ANI is now reportin that a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling booth in J&K's Shopian. No injuries were reported.
A grenade attack has taken place at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, News18 has reported.
Provisional voter turnout till 3 pm:
Jharkhand: 58.6 percent
Bihar: 44 percent
J&K: 15.3 percent
Rajasthan: 50.2 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 52.8 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 44.1 percent
West Bengal: 62.6 percent
Another grenade attack on polling booth in Pulwama
Suspected militants hurled a grenade at a polling station in Chatpora locality of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Rising Kashmir reports. Polling is currently underway in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A petrol bomb was also reportedly hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral.
Earlier in the day, militants hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rohmoo in Pulwama district.
Update: The Election Commission relaxes Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra to allow the state government to do drought relief work, ANI reports. Polling in all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state got over on April 29.
JUST IN: PDP-Congress workers clash in Anantnag district's Pulwama, which is voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
2019 Lok Sabha Polls: 42.7% voter turn out in Rajasthan till 1 pm
A voter turnout of 42.7 percent was recorded in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats, where polling began at 7 am, in the first six hours on May 6, according to the website of chief electoral officer of Rajasthan.
JUST IN | Grenade attack at a polling booth reported from Cahapora in Pulwama. The grenade exploded outside the wall of the Government Higher Secondary School, in which the polling booth is located. No loss of life or injury has been reported, according to News18. This is reportedly the second such grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir today.
JUST IN: EVM machines vandalised in Hooghly, West Bengal, Times Now reported.
Update: Locket Chatterjee, the BJP candidate in West Bengal’s Hooghly constituency, has accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging polls at a few booths, reports Hindustan Times. Central forces have not been deployed at such booths, she alleges.