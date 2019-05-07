Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Highlights: 62.87% total voter turnout recorded

Another grenade attack on polling booth in Pulwama

Suspected militants hurled a grenade at a polling station in Chatpora locality of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Rising Kashmir reports. Polling is currently underway in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A petrol bomb was also reportedly hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral.

Earlier in the day, militants hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rohmoo in Pulwama district.