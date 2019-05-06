App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 06, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Highlights: 62.87 percent total voter turnout recorded

Live updates of the fifth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

highlights

  • May 06, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Highlights from Phase 5:

     

    # Total voter turnout in phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections was recorded ar 62.87%.

    # A scuffle broke out between TMC's MP from Howrah, Prasun Banerjee and security forces at Howrah's polling booth. 

    # A petrol bomb was hurled at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, which comes under the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. No injuries were reported. 

    # Suspected militants hurled a grenade at a polling station in Chatpora locality of Pulwama district of J&K.

    # PDP-Congress workers clashed at Pulwama in Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

    # Grenade attack at a polling booth reported from Cahapora in Pulwama. 

    # BJP's Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of rigging polls at a few polling booths.

    # Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Congress president and her contender in the Amethi constituency Rahul Gandhi of booth capturing. 

  • May 06, 09:15 PM (IST)

    Final voter turnout till 9pm: 
     

    #Jharkhand: 64.65% 
     

    #West Bengal: 74.42%
     

    #Madhya Pradesh: 65.56% 
     

    #Uttar Pradesh: 57.93% 
     

    #Bihar: 57.76% 
     

    #Rajasthan: 63.72%
     

    #Anantnag: 8.76%,
     

    #Ladakh: 63.76%


     

    (Data as per Election Commission Voter Turnout App)

  • May 06, 08:10 PM (IST)

    Voter Turnout:

    #Jharkhand: 63.72% till 5 pm,

    #West Bengal: 73.97% till 5 pm,

    #Madhya Pradesh: 62.60%  till 5 pm,

    #Uttar Pradesh: 57.33% till 6 pm,

    #Bihar: 57.86 % till 6 pm,

    #Rajasthan: 63.75% till 6 pm,

    #Anantnag: 8.76%,

    #Ladakh: 63.76%

  • May 06, 06:56 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 06:24 PM (IST)

    The overall provisional turnout till 6 pm was 60.8 percent.

  • May 06, 06:21 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout till 6 pm:

    Jharkhand: 63.9 percent
    Bihar: 59.7 percent
    J&K: 17 percent
    Rajasthan: 59.3 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 62.9 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 53.2 percent
    West Bengal: 74 percent

    These numbers are likely to be updated by the Election Commission.

  • May 06, 06:01 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: Voting in the fifth phase has concluded.

  • May 06, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Voting in the fifth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls is set to end shortly.

  • May 06, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout till 5 pm:

    Jharkhand: 58 percent
    Bihar: 48.1 percent
    J&K: 15.5 percent
    Rajasthan: 51.9 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 54.3 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 45.8 percent
    West Bengal: 65 percent

  • May 06, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Overall provisional turnout till 5 pm was recorded at 51.5 percent.

  • May 06, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout in West Bengal till 4 pm was 62.8 percent.

  • May 06, 05:07 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Update: News agency ANI is now reportin that a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling booth in J&K's Shopian. No injuries were reported.

  • May 06, 04:51 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 04:47 PM (IST)

    A grenade attack has taken place at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, News18 has reported.

  • May 06, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout till 3 pm:

    Jharkhand: 58.6 percent
    Bihar: 44 percent
    J&K: 15.3 percent
    Rajasthan: 50.2 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 52.8 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 44.1 percent
    West Bengal: 62.6 percent

  • May 06, 04:22 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 04:02 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Another grenade attack on polling booth in Pulwama

    Suspected militants hurled a grenade at a polling station in Chatpora locality of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Rising Kashmir reports. Polling is currently underway in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A petrol bomb was also reportedly hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral.

    Earlier in the day, militants hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rohmoo in Pulwama district.

  • May 06, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Update: The Election Commission relaxes Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra to allow the state government to do drought relief work, ANI reports. Polling in all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state got over on April 29.

  • May 06, 03:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: PDP-Congress workers clash in Anantnag district's Pulwama, which is voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

  • May 06, 03:42 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 03:24 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 02:38 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 02:26 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • May 06, 01:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Grenade attack at a polling booth reported from Cahapora in Pulwama. The grenade exploded outside the wall of the Government Higher Secondary School, in which the polling booth is located. No loss of life or injury has been reported, according to News18. This is reportedly the second such grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir today. 

  • May 06, 01:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: EVM machines vandalised in Hooghly, West Bengal, Times Now reported.

