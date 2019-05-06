Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress showed world India's poverty, we showed India's glory, says PM Modi

Live now
May 06, 2019
For the live updates of the fifth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, follow our LIVE blog
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in West Bengal and Jharkhand today:
> Tamluk, West Bengal at 10.35 am
> Jhargram, West Bengal at 12.20 pm
> Chaibasa, Jharkhand at 2.15 pm
Fifth phase Lok Sabha polls: Voting begins in 51 seats; Rajnath, Rahul, Sonia in fray
Voting began Monday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states with many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, being in the fray.
About 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth of the seven-phase elections.
The Election Commission has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements.
Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat. (PTI)
Remember the time before 2014, when Congress was in power, big leaders of the world used to come to India. But how did they present India? They showed them the poverty of India. These people have sold India's poverty, and they had made India's image as one of snake charmers. Today when the foreign guests come, they see India's solar energy, they see Statue of Unity, and the Ganga Aarti. Congress showed them India's poverty, we showed them India's glory: PM Modi
Today I want to talk to the future of this nation. The youth who in the 21st century is voting for the first time during Lok Sabha elections, the first time voter, to them I want to congratulate. But I want to present a clear picture of the politics of the nation for them: PM Modi
On the one side, the Mahamilawat and their abuses and lies, and on the other, the trust of the people on this 'sevak' of theirs: PM Modi
Maybe after Emergency, this is the first such election which is being fought by the people, and is being fought to elect the government again: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over association with UK firm
Referring to Gandhi, Modi said the "naamdar" gets exposed every time he tries to malign him and the more he is targeted, the more 'lotus' will bloom.
Update: Congress moves poll panel against PM Modi's 'Rajiv Gandhi' remark, reports News18.
Tomorrow, the fifth phase is going to polls. I ask them everyone to vote, irrespective of the heat: PM Modi
We have to break the 2014 record. When you press the lotus symbol, your decision will give home to the poor of this country and will make this 'Chowkidar' work to eliminate terrorism: PM Modi
All the countries have come together and slapped Pakistan. But this is just the start: PM Modi on Masood Azhar's listing by the UN as a global terrorist.
Today, small children are being abducted in daylight, the robbers are being strengthened in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi
For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, there's a government of two and a half Chief Ministers: PM Modi
The meaning of Congress is lie and betrayal. In Madhya Pradesh, they secured votes by promising farm loan waiver, but did not fulfill that promise: PM Modi
The more you keep flinging mud at me, the more lotuses will bloom: PM Modi
They keep thinking, how is this chai-wala taking country on a path of progress?: PM Modi
I read somewhere that Rajasthan's Congress CM (Ashok Gehlot) said Modi is an actor. Now the people who are so used to remote-control, they will think that everyone is an actor: PM Modi
The work that did not happen in 20th century and 25 years after Independence, our government is trying to complete that work till 2022: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar during a press conference: After the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, did Rajiv Gandhi not say 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes'? After the Bhopal gas tragedy, is it not true that the person who was responsible was helped to get out to Delhi and then out of the nation? In the Shah Bano case, you were the one who played communal politics. All this happened during Rajiv Gandhi's era. As for Bofors, why was he ousted in 1989? It is the truth that he was ousted with the stain of the Bofors scam.