App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 06, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress showed world India's poverty, we showed India's glory, says PM Modi

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 5 of polling will happen on May 6.

highlights

  • May 06, 07:46 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in West Bengal and Jharkhand today:

    > Tamluk, West Bengal at 10.35 am
    > Jhargram, West Bengal at 12.20 pm
    > Chaibasa, Jharkhand at 2.15 pm

  • May 06, 07:42 AM (IST)

    Fifth phase Lok Sabha polls: Voting begins in 51 seats; Rajnath, Rahul, Sonia in fray

    Voting began Monday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states with many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, being in the fray.
    About 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth of the seven-phase elections.
    The Election Commission has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. 
    Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat. (PTI)

  • May 05, 07:27 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 07:11 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 06:53 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Remember the time before 2014, when Congress was in power, big leaders of the world used to come to India. But how did they present India? They showed them the poverty of India. These people have sold India's poverty, and they had made India's image as one of snake charmers. Today when the foreign guests come, they see India's solar energy, they see Statue of Unity, and the Ganga Aarti. Congress showed them India's poverty, we showed them India's glory: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 06:30 PM (IST)

    Today I want to talk to the future of this nation. The youth who in the 21st century is voting for the first time during Lok Sabha elections, the first time voter, to them I want to congratulate. But I want to present a clear picture of the politics of the nation for them: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 06:23 PM (IST)

    On the one side, the Mahamilawat and their abuses and lies, and on the other, the trust of the people on this 'sevak' of theirs: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Maybe after Emergency, this is the first such election which is being fought by the people, and is being fought to elect the government again: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. 

  • May 05, 05:54 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 04:29 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 03:50 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress moves poll panel against PM Modi's 'Rajiv Gandhi' remark, reports News18. 

  • May 05, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Tomorrow, the fifth phase is going to polls. I ask them everyone to vote, irrespective of the heat: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:34 PM (IST)

    We have to break the 2014 record. When you press the lotus symbol, your decision will give home to the poor of this country and will make this 'Chowkidar' work to eliminate terrorism: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:33 PM (IST)

    All the countries have come together and slapped Pakistan. But this is just the start: PM Modi on Masood Azhar's listing by the UN as a global terrorist. 

  • May 05, 03:29 PM (IST)

    Today, small children are being abducted in daylight, the robbers are being strengthened in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:28 PM (IST)

    For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, there's a government of two and a half Chief Ministers: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:24 PM (IST)

    The meaning of Congress is lie and betrayal. In Madhya Pradesh, they secured votes by promising farm loan waiver, but did not fulfill that promise: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:20 PM (IST)

    The more you keep flinging mud at me, the more lotuses will bloom: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:18 PM (IST)

    They keep thinking, how is this chai-wala taking country on a path of progress?: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:12 PM (IST)

    I read somewhere that Rajasthan's Congress CM (Ashok Gehlot) said Modi is an actor. Now the people who are so used to remote-control, they will think that everyone is an actor: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:08 PM (IST)

    The work that did not happen in 20th century and 25 years after Independence, our government is trying to complete that work till 2022: PM Modi 

  • May 05, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. 

  • May 05, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • May 05, 02:15 PM (IST)

    BJP leader Prakash Javadekar during a press conference: After the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, did Rajiv Gandhi not say 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes'?  After the Bhopal gas tragedy, is it not true that the person who was responsible was helped to get out to Delhi and then out of the nation? In the Shah Bano case, you were the one who played communal politics. All this happened during Rajiv Gandhi's era. As for Bofors, why was he ousted in 1989? It is the truth that he was ousted with the stain of the Bofors scam.

  • May 05, 01:52 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.