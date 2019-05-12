Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 highlights: 62.27% voter turnout till 8 pm, 58.01% in Delhi

Live now
May 12, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
EVM glitches reported in Delhi
Slow start to polling in Uttar Pradesh
Phase 6 to seal the fate of biggies Maneka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia the 'spider' versus BJP 'rider' in Guna
Phase 6 polling begins
Delhi set for a three-cornered fight
Akhilesh Yadav, Maneka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia in fray
Phase 6 to happen today
63.3% voter turnout in phase 6: EC
Election Commission officials said the final polling percentage may rise as there were queues at some places and this figure is till 6 pm.
Total 62.27% voting recorded till 8 pm in Phase 6:
West Bengal: 80.16
Delhi: 58.01
Haryana: 65.48
Uttar Pradesh: 54.24
Bihar: 59.29
Jharkhand: 64.50
Madhya Pradesh: 62.06
Total 61.14% voting till 7 pm in Phase 6:
West Bengal: 80.16
Delhi: 56.11
Haryana: 62.91
Uttar Pradesh: 53.37
Bihar: 59.29
Jharkhand: 64.46
Madhya Pradesh: 60.40
Voting in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election is coming to an end. With this, polling will have concluded in over 480 out of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.
The provisional voter turnout till 6 pm was 59.7 percent
Bihar: 55 percent
Delhi: 55.4 percent
Haryana: 62.1 percent
Jharkhand: 64.4 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 60.1 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 50.8 percent
West Bengal: 80.1 percent
These are provisional numbers and are likely to be updated.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was not able to cast his vote. Digvijaya Singh is Congress’ candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency but was supposed to vote in Rajgarh.
“I was not able to go to vote. Next time, I will try to transfer my vote to Bhopal,” he said according to News18.
Provisional voter turnout till 5 pm:
Bihar: 44.6 percent
Delhi: 45.3 percent
Haryana: 54.1 percent
Jharkhand: 58.3 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 54 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 43.2 percent
West Bengal: 70.7 percent
These are provisional numbers and are likely to be updated.
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ambala constituency of Haryana. (Image: PTI)
Haryana: EVMs to be stored in 90 strong rooms
Ninety strong rooms have been set up at 30 locations in Haryana to store the EVMs and VVPAT machines safely after completion of voting in the ten Lok Sabha constituencies, State's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said today.
He said Central Armed Police Force personnel (CAPF) would be deputed outside, while CCTV cameras would keep an eye inside the strong rooms. He said the strong rooms have been set up as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (EC). (PTI)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha after casting their votes at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. (Image: ANI)
Provisional voter turnout till 4 pm:
Bihar: 44.4 percent
Delhi: 45.2 percent
Haryana: 51.8 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 52.6 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 43.2 percent
West Bengal: 70.5 percent
Jharkhand: 58 percent
The estimated voter turnout till 4 pm was 50.7 percent.
BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh attacked twice in West Bengal, CEO seeks report
BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by local people when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in her Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency today.
One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting in one of the two incidents of attack.
Read the full story here
Opinion | Has BJP taken the winds out of AAP's and Congress' sails?
The BJP will be looking to retain all seven seats; the Congress is pinning hopes on Sheila Dikshit. For AAP, the high-stake battle will impact the 2020 assembly polls.
Voter turnout:
West Bengal: 63 percent
Delhi: 36.7 percent
Haryana: 47.5 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 40.9 percent
Bihar: 43.8 percent
Jharkhand: 54 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 48.5 percent
EVM glitches reported in several areas in Delhi
Complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital today. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 5.5 percent EVMs were replaced in the morning, adding that problems in EVMs were reported from Chandni Chowk and West Delhi. (PTI)
JUST IN | Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth in NP Primary School in New Delhi.
Overall provisional turnout till 1 pm:
Bihar: 35.2 percent
Haryana: 37.7 percent
Madhya Pradesh: 41.3 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 34.1 percent
West Bengal: 52.3 percent
Jharkhand: 46.6 percent
Delhi: 28.6 percent
JUST IN | BJP delegation to meet Election Commission at 2 pm over violence in polls in Bihar.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora casts his vote in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokerspersonECI)