May 12, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 highlights: 62.27% voter turnout till 8 pm, 58.01% in Delhi

Live updates of the sixth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

highlights

  • May 12, 08:19 PM (IST)

    Total 62.27% voting recorded till 8 pm in Phase 6: 

    West Bengal: 80.16 

    Delhi: 58.01 

    Haryana: 65.48 

    Uttar Pradesh: 54.24 

    Bihar: 59.29 

    Jharkhand: 64.50 

    Madhya Pradesh: 62.06

  • May 12, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Total 61.14% voting till 7 pm in Phase 6: 

    West Bengal: 80.16 

    Delhi: 56.11 

    Haryana: 62.91 

    Uttar Pradesh: 53.37 

    Bihar: 59.29 

    Jharkhand: 64.46 

    Madhya Pradesh: 60.40

  • May 12, 06:56 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 06:12 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 06:08 PM (IST)

    Voting in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election is coming to an end. With this, polling will have concluded in over 480 out of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

  • May 12, 06:08 PM (IST)

    The provisional voter turnout till 6 pm was 59.7 percent

    Bihar: 55 percent
    Delhi: 55.4 percent
    Haryana: 62.1 percent
    Jharkhand: 64.4 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 60.1 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 50.8 percent
    West Bengal: 80.1 percent

    These are provisional numbers and are likely to be updated.

  • May 12, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was not able to cast his vote. Digvijaya Singh is Congress’ candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency but was supposed to vote in Rajgarh.

    “I was not able to go to vote. Next time, I will try to transfer my vote to Bhopal,” he said according to News18.

  • May 12, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout till 5 pm:

    Bihar: 44.6 percent
    Delhi: 45.3 percent
    Haryana: 54.1 percent
    Jharkhand: 58.3 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 54 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 43.2 percent
    West Bengal: 70.7 percent

    These are provisional numbers and are likely to be updated.

  • May 12, 05:00 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ambala constituency of Haryana. (Image: PTI)

    Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ambala constituency of Haryana. (Image: PTI)
  • May 12, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Haryana: EVMs to be stored in 90 strong rooms

    Ninety strong rooms have been set up at 30 locations in Haryana to store the EVMs and VVPAT machines safely after completion of voting in the ten Lok Sabha constituencies, State's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said today.

    He said Central Armed Police Force personnel (CAPF) would be deputed outside, while CCTV cameras would keep an eye inside the strong rooms. He said the strong rooms have been set up as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (EC). (PTI)

  • May 12, 04:43 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 04:32 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha after casting their votes at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. (Image: ANI)

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha after casting their votes at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. (Image: ANI)
  • May 12, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Provisional voter turnout till 4 pm:

    Bihar: 44.4 percent
    Delhi: 45.2 percent
    Haryana: 51.8 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 52.6 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 43.2 percent
    West Bengal: 70.5 percent
    Jharkhand: 58 percent

  • May 12, 04:20 PM (IST)

    The estimated voter turnout till 4 pm was 50.7 percent.

  • May 12, 04:16 PM (IST)

    BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh attacked twice in West Bengal, CEO seeks report

    BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by local people when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in her Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency today.

    One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting in one of the two incidents of attack.

    Read the full story here

  • May 12, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Voter turnout:

    West Bengal: 63 percent
    Delhi: 36.7 percent
    Haryana: 47.5 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 40.9 percent
    Bihar: 43.8 percent
    Jharkhand: 54 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 48.5 percent

  • May 12, 03:14 PM (IST)

  • May 12, 03:10 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 02:48 PM (IST)

    EVM glitches reported in several areas in Delhi

    Complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital today. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 5.5 percent EVMs were replaced in the morning, adding that problems in EVMs were reported from Chandni Chowk and West Delhi. (PTI)

  • May 12, 02:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth in NP Primary School in New Delhi.

  • May 12, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Overall provisional turnout till 1 pm:

    Bihar: 35.2 percent
    Haryana: 37.7 percent
    Madhya Pradesh: 41.3 percent
    Uttar Pradesh: 34.1 percent
    West Bengal: 52.3 percent
    Jharkhand: 46.6 percent
    Delhi: 28.6 percent

  • May 12, 01:32 PM (IST)
  • May 12, 01:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP delegation to meet Election Commission at 2 pm over violence in polls in Bihar. 

  • May 12, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora casts his vote in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokerspersonECI)

    Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora casts his vote in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokerspersonECI)
  • May 12, 01:06 PM (IST)
