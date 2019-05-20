May 20, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lok Sabha election LIVE: Opposition leaders led by Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC tomorrow
Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Exit polls have predicted a big win for NDA. Counting of votes will happen on May 23
BJP summons allies: Report
BJP seeks re-polling in some booths of West Bengal
Sharad Pawar speaks to YS Jaganmohan Reddy: Report
Mayawati not to meet Opposition leaders today
News18-IPSOS exit poll: PM Modi will return with a bang, BJP set to cross majority mark on its own
Can't forgive BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya for insulting Bapu, says
Outsiders threatening voters in Varanasi: Mayawati
Campaigning for final phase of Lok Sabha elections ends this evening
EC curtails West Bengal campaigning to 10 pm on May 16 after violence
TMC behind violence in Kolkata, not BJP, says Amit Shah
FIR against Haasan for 'free India's first extremist was a Hindu' statement
Sunny Deol escapes unhurt after tyre of his SUV bursts
KCR to meet MK Stalin today
Lok Sabha Polls: Voting begins for penultimate phase
Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi
BJP will win all 42 seats in West Bengal: Rajnath Singh
PM Modi to address three rallies today
SC dismisses plea questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology to SC for misquoting it
Voting in 168 polling stations of Tripura West declared void; re-polling on May 12
SC junks Opposition's plea seeking increase in VVPAT verification
SBSP chief OP Rajbhar quits Yogi Adityanath cabinet
Interesting nuggets about Phase 5
Voting begins for Phase 5
Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's remarks about his father
Final turnout for first 4 phases announced
MP BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kamal Nath govt
Fight between sitting MP Trivedi and his former aide in Barrackpore
Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of compromising in dealing with terrorism
EC clean chit to Amit Shah over Nagpur, Nadia speeches
Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' to release on May 24
Deve Gowda could be "dark horse" for PM post: Ambedkar
Congress fighting elections on its own, this is battle for soul of country: Priyanka Gandhi
Cong, BJP acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati
Anti-BJP front will form govt, TMC to play important role: Derek O'Brien
Want UP to contribute in next govt formation, says Akhilesh Yadav
SP candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination rejected
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Amethi, attacks BJP
MHA sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship issue
40 of your lawmakers in touch with me: PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee
Electioneering ends for 13 UP seats; Modi, Priyanka hold meetings
Amit Shah accuses Naveen Patnaik of shielding culprits in chit fund, mining scams
Battle for Jodhpur: BJP aims to upset Gehlot applecart
Withdraw Pragya's ticket if PM truly respects police: Deora
Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident
Congress more keen on forming UP govt in 2022, rather than halting BJP: Akhilesh
Opposition should find a leader first: Uddhav Thackeray
Congress fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi
AAP to release poll manifesto today
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, NDA partners to join
BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri survive cancellation scare, nominations accepted
EC stays Mamata Banerjee biopic trailer
Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP
Modi casts vote in Guj, says "voter ID" more powerful than IED
Here are some interesting facts about phase 3 of LS polls
Sheila Dikshit to take on BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Congress announces 6/7 candiates in Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi
Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata
Scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper postponed to April 22
No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Cong leader
Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Hazare
Govt employees in Goa warned against engaging in poll campaign
'Mahagathbandhan' seeks Modi's ouster for his stand on corruption: Jharkhand CM
Voter turnout in 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Mayawati accuses UP CM of violating EC ban on canvassing
Some interesting nuggets about the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Congress’ Manpreet Badal attacks PM, calls Modi govt ‘a monarchy’
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts EC recommendation to rescind election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
WATCH | Explained: How is your vote counted?
Hindu groups to double down on demands as Narendra Modi set for big win
A Hindu temple on a disputed site, life in jail for killing cows and ending the autonomy of India's only Muslim-majority state are some demands Hindu groups plan to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi on if he wins the general election as expected.
JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with 21 opposition parties leaders, will meet Election Commission tomorrow at 3 pm.
Update:
Election Commission: Sec-144, which prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people in an area, has been imposed in Bhatpara, West Bengal for undefined time-period to combat post-poll violence.
In addition, Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dubey told news agency ANI, "A strength of 200 Companies of Central forces will be retained in West Bengal to assist in counting and to handle post-poll violence. This force will be deployed all over state. Remaining 510 Companies will move out of the state."
MP CM Kamal Nath: They (BJP) have been trying this since day 1, have proved majority at least 4 times in the last 5 months. They want to do it again, we have no problem. They'll try their best to disturb present govt to save themselves from getting exposed. Govt is ready for floor test.
JUST IN | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath says ready for floor test to prove majority.
JUST IN | BJP parliamentary board meeting at 4.00 pm tomorrow, News18 has reported.
BJP wants Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh to prove majority
Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength".
News18 has reported that the BJP has summoned its allies. This comes a day after exit polls predicted a win for the NDA.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has told the media that the party is seeking re-polling in specific booths due to violence.
“We met the Election Commission over violence in the seventh phase of elections and have put forward our request for re-polling in those areas. BJP workers and candidates are being threatened in West Bengal,” Goyal said.
“Mamata Banerjee is threatening the people and BJP workers. There are chances of political violence in West Bengal. Therefore we have requested central forces to be deployed at counting centres. To keep the counting process free and fair, we have requested that special observers to be deployed,” he added.
Akhilesh Yadav has reached BSP supremo Mayawati's residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Opinion: Congress needs to rethink its options if it wants to stay relevant
"The so-called Congress revival was a highly deceptive proposition and Modi’s promise of a Congress-free India appears to be as relevant today as it was at the time of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, which the saffron party swept in 2017,” writes K Raveendran.
Read the full story here
N Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee at 4.00 pm today.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is speaking to YSRCP's YS Jaganmohan Reddy, according to a report by News18. The talks come a day after exit polls predicted a win for the NDA.
Opinion | Kerala marches to a different beat
For the Congress, a predicted win in the state will be a mixed bag as its seemingly major victory finds no resonance in the rest of the country.
Exit polls: The big picture
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that exit polls have failed time and again.
"Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the people's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center (sic)," Naidu said in a late night tweet.
Time and again, exit polls have failed to catch the people's pulse: Chandrababu Naidu
Opinion | The opposition should prepare for 2024
Rajeev Sharma The exit poll numbers, which predict a thumping majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, have signalled an "exit" for the entire non-BJP opposition.
Political Economy | Ten messages from the exit polls
“If the exit poll results are correct, the BJP will once again form the government. The final seat tally for the ruling coalition is likely to be around the same as in the 2014 elections. But there are crucial differences,” Moneycontrol’s Manas Chakravarty writes.
Read the full opinion piece here
Update: BSP has clarified that party chief Mayawati will not be holding any meetings with the leaders of Opposition in Delhi today, news agency ANI has reported.
Exit polls could lead to a gap up today, but gains unlikely to sustain
The Nifty50 which has rallied by over 2 percent or about 250 points in the run-up to the Exit Polls could well see a knee jerk reaction on the upside of about 100 points or more as poll predicts a comfortable sweep for the National Democratic Alliance.
Read the full story here
PM Modi will be back with a bang, BJP set to cross majority mark on its own: News18-IPSOS survey
WATCH | Exit polls: Take a look at the key states and how the numbers stack up in favour of BJP
PM Modi will be back with a bang, BJP set to cross majority mark on its own: News18-IPSOS survey
The mandate, should the exit poll predictions come true, would strengthen the hands of the PM allowing him to shape his new government the way he chooses without any support from outside.
BJP says exit polls show positive vote for PM Modi, Opposition dismisses them
The BJP reacted with jubilation at the exit polls, which forecast a return of the NDA government, saying that they show a huge positive vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but opposition parties rejected the forecast.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she does not trust "exit poll gossip" while the Congress dismissed the projections as ridiculous, claiming that silent voters will speak in the opposition's favour when votes are counted on May 23.
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said people have rewarded Modi's good governance. (PTI)