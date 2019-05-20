Lok Sabha election LIVE: Opposition leaders led by Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC tomorrow

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has told the media that the party is seeking re-polling in specific booths due to violence.

“We met the Election Commission over violence in the seventh phase of elections and have put forward our request for re-polling in those areas. BJP workers and candidates are being threatened in West Bengal,” Goyal said.

“Mamata Banerjee is threatening the people and BJP workers. There are chances of political violence in West Bengal. Therefore we have requested central forces to be deployed at counting centres. To keep the counting process free and fair, we have requested that special observers to be deployed,” he added.