Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: Poll violence reported from Anantnag as PDP, NC workers exchange blows

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
11 UP candidates found asking for votes on social media after end of campaigning period
Voter dies at polling booth in Aonla
PM Modi’s wife jashodaben casts vote in Gujarat
Polling agent found dead in Bengal
Come out and vote, give your anger a voice: Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah
UP police detains e-rickshaw drivers allegedly hired by SP to ferry voters to booths
NDA candidate from Wayanad demands repoll after EVM malfunction
Over 50 faulty EVMs reported from UP
Polling percentage recorded till 9 am
Sonia Gandhi says 2019 elections not ordinary
Polling percentage in Bihar at 8 am
Polling yet to gain pace in UP’s Mainpuri
Google doodle marks third phase of polling in India
Selfie points at model polling booths
Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’
Central forces guard polling stations in Bengal
LItmus test for BJP in bastion Gujarat
Anantnag to vote in three phases
Five LS seats in West Bengal to go polls in Phase 3
Phase 3 voting begins
Phase 3 of voting today
Approximate voter turnout till 4 pm:
Assam: 62.13 percent
Bihar: 46.94 percent
Goa: 58.92 percent
Gujarat: 50.40 percent
Jammu and Kashmir: 11.22 percent
Karnataka: 50.18 percent
Kerala: 56.58 percent
Maharashtra: 45.12 percent
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: India won't be able to import crude oil from Iran from May 1 due to American sanctions. Modi has given a new face to diplomacy by changing it into 'Hugplomacy'. He keeps talking about his special relations with the US but has clearly failed in this front.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: Today, elections have been held in about 56% of the seats. It is clear that the Modi government is standing at the entrance to the exit.
Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: I hope the people of Assam and the country vote for development and security. I hope people give a thumbs up to Citizen Amendment Bill.
In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters brave heat, thunderstorms to cast their ballots
Voting in the third phase is happening across 15 states and union territories.
11 UP candidates found asking for votes on social media after end of campaigning period
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer has sought details from district magistrates after 11 third phase Lok Sabha candidates were found seeking votes on social media in the 48 hours before polls on Tuesday, PTI reported.
According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, five candidates of the BJP, four of the SP-BSP alliance and two of the Congress have been found using social media in the past 48 hours, even though the electioneering period had ended.
They are Parmeshwar Lal Saini (Sambhal), Chandrasen Jadon (Firozabad), Sanghmitra Maurya (Badaun), Rajvir Singh (Etah), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (Moradabad) from the BJP, Hemraj Verma (Pilibhit), Akshay Yadav ( Firozabad), Ruchi Veera (Aonla), Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (Bareilly) from the SP-BSP combine, Imran Pratapgarhi (Moradabad) and Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly) from the Congress, officials said.
Update: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed parts of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.
Voter dies at polling booth in Aonla
A 60-year-old voter died at a booth in Jagat township of Aonla Lok Sabha seat after suffering an asthmatic attack.
Balakram Prajapati, an asthma patient, was standing in the queue for casting vote when he suffered the attack, family members told the administration.
PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben casts her vote in Gujarat
Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi, the wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday cast her vote at a polling booth in Unjha, a town in Gujarat.
Minutes after casting her vote she said, “Modi sahab has done a lot for the country, he will do more.”
Polling agent found dead in Bengal
Babulal Murmu, a polling agent, was found dead at his house in Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, reported news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
JUST IN: Poll violence reported from Anantnag as PDP, NC workers exchange blows, CNN-News18 reports.
Update: Man standing in a queue to vote killed in clashes between Congress and TMC workers in Baligram, Murshidabad.
JUST IN: Voter killed, 7 injured in TMC-Congress clashes in Murshidabad, Bengal.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a Modi supporter on the issue of unemployment.
JUST IN: Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Dispur, Assam.
With GST impact withering away, Surat textile traders are cautiously optimistic
It is 12 noon at the Surat textile market. All roads leading to the area are packed. There is not an inch of space left in the area to walk.
JUST IN: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani casts his vote in Ahmedabad.
Update: A snake was found at a polling booth in Kannur's Kandakai. Polling resumed after the snake was caught.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a Surat textile shop owner, who is a self-confessed 'Modi Bhakt'.
Update: Less than five per cent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling in Phase 3.