Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: Many booths facing EVM malfunction in Kerala, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’

Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to voters to exercise their “invaluable constitutional right” to choose a government that will work in their favour as polling started for the third phase of Lok Sabha election.

“Voting for the third phase of election is underway to elect the 17th Lok Sabha. I appeal to all voters to participate in the polling in large numbers. Voting is your invaluable constitutional right and will help you choose a government of your choice and welfare to make your life happy,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“The country’s 130 crore people, and especially the crores of educated youth and unemployed, do not want a BJP government that forces them to sell pakodas and tea and become a security guard rather than giving them jobs and deploys harmful anti-people policies,” she wrote.