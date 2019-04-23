Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: Many booths facing EVM malfunction in Kerala, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Sonia Gandhi says 2019 elections not ordinary
Polling percentage in Bihar at 8 am
Polling yet to gain pace in UP’s Mainpuri
Google doodle marks third phase of polling in India
Selfie points at model polling booths
Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’
Central forces guard polling stations in Bengal
LItmus test for BJP in bastion Gujarat
Anantnag to vote in three phases
Five LS seats in West Bengal to go polls in Phase 3
Phase 3 voting begins
Phase 3 of voting today
Sonia Gandhi says 2019 elections not ordinary
Sonia Gandhi, UPA chairperson and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli, said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not "ordinary" as they will decide who will rule the country – those who "destroyed" the constitution or those who want to preserve its sanctity.
JUST IN: Clashes break out in Domkai, Murshidabad district.
JUST IN: TMC worker's kin injured in clashes in Murshidabad.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said after casting his vote: There are reports of many booths that are facing EVM malfunction. I hope the EC is taking note of this.
Polling percentage in Bihar at 8 am
Jhanjharpur- 4.5%
Supaul- 4%
Araria- 3%
Madhepura- 5%
Khagaria- 5%
Courtesy: Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar Twitter handle
Polling yet to gain pace in UP’s Mainpuri
Meanwhile, polling is yet to gain pace in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, the constituency from where Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting, HT reported.
Having declared it as his last election, Samajwadi Party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh is looking for his fifth time win from his home constituency.
PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad: The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs.
PM Modi after casting vote in Ahmedabad: I appeal to first-time voters to cast their votes. India's voters are wise... Voter IDs are stronger than IEDs.
Google doodle marks third phase of polling in India
The Google doodle has an inked finger, which when clicked, redirects to a page explaining the voting process vote for the 2019 general elections. The page also provides information on how to vote at polling booths, election schedule, how to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), candidate names and more.
Selfie points at model polling booths
Young voters were seen taking selfies at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. Selfie points have been set up at model polling booths this time to attract voters.
JUST IN: PM Narendra Modi reaches voting booth, is greeted by Amit Shah. The PM greets supporters as he heads in to cast his ballot.
Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’
Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to voters to exercise their “invaluable constitutional right” to choose a government that will work in their favour as polling started for the third phase of Lok Sabha election.
“Voting for the third phase of election is underway to elect the 17th Lok Sabha. I appeal to all voters to participate in the polling in large numbers. Voting is your invaluable constitutional right and will help you choose a government of your choice and welfare to make your life happy,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.
“The country’s 130 crore people, and especially the crores of educated youth and unemployed, do not want a BJP government that forces them to sell pakodas and tea and become a security guard rather than giving them jobs and deploys harmful anti-people policies,” she wrote.
Central forces guard polling stations in Bengal
As many as 92% of the polling stations in the five constituencies of Bengal, where polling is being held today, are guarded by central forces.
Courtesy PIB India
JUST IN: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at a booth in Ranip in Ahmedabad. PM Modi will cast his vote at this booth.
JUST IN: PM Modi visits his mother before voting as he is set to vote from Ranip.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani: The BJP will form a government in the state.
Litmus test for BJP in bastion Gujarat
The BJP will be tested in its bastion Gujarat, where polling will be held for all 26 Lok Sabha seats.
In 2014, the BJP won all the 26 seats in Gujarat.
Anantnag to vote in three phases
The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls in phase 3 on Tuesday even as security forces face a serious challenge to ensure smooth and peaceful process.
Due to overwhelming security concerns, the Anantnag parliamentary constituency comprising four districts — Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama — will vote in three phases. Polling in Anantnag will be held on Tuesday, followed by Kulgam (April 29) and Pulwama and Shopian (May 6).
Over 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to boost an already existing large contingent of state police and CAPF personnel deployed on poll duty in this constituency.
JUST IN: BJP national president Amit Shah arrives in Gandhinagar to greet PM Modi.
Five LS seats in West Bengal to go polls in Phase 3
Five West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies — Balurghat, Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur and Murshidabad will go to polls in the third phase of elections on Tuesday.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats in which the fate of 61 candidates will be decided by a 80,23,852-strong electorate.