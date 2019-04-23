App
Apr 23, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: Many booths facing EVM malfunction in Kerala, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Live updates of the third phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

highlights

  • Apr 23, 09:08 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi says 2019 elections not ordinary

    Sonia Gandhi, UPA chairperson and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli, said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not "ordinary" as they will decide who will rule the country – those who "destroyed" the constitution or those who want to preserve its sanctity.

  • Apr 23, 09:04 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Clashes break out in Domkai, Murshidabad district.

  • Apr 23, 09:02 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: TMC worker's kin injured in clashes in Murshidabad.

  • Apr 23, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said after casting his vote: There are reports of many booths that are facing EVM malfunction. I hope the EC is taking note of this.

  • Apr 23, 08:46 AM (IST)

    Polling percentage in Bihar at 8 am

    Jhanjharpur- 4.5%
    Supaul- 4%
    Araria- 3%
    Madhepura- 5%
    Khagaria- 5%

    Courtesy: Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar Twitter handle

  • Apr 23, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Polling yet to gain pace in UP’s Mainpuri

    Meanwhile, polling is yet to gain pace in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, the constituency from where Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting, HT reported.

    Having declared it as his last election, Samajwadi Party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh is looking for his fifth time win from his home constituency.

  • Apr 23, 08:41 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad: The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs. 

  • Apr 23, 08:39 AM (IST)

    PM Modi after casting vote in Ahmedabad: I appeal to first-time voters to cast their votes. India's voters are wise... Voter IDs are stronger than IEDs.

  • Apr 23, 08:35 AM (IST)

    Google doodle marks third phase of polling in India

    The Google doodle has an inked finger, which when clicked, redirects to a page explaining the voting process vote for the 2019 general elections. The page also provides information on how to vote at polling booths, election schedule, how to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), candidate names and more.

  • Apr 23, 08:33 AM (IST)

    Selfie points at model polling booths

    Young voters were seen taking selfies at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. Selfie points have been set up at model polling booths this time to attract voters.

  • Apr 23, 08:26 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 08:24 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: PM Narendra Modi reaches voting booth, is greeted by Amit Shah. The PM greets supporters as he heads in to cast his ballot.

  • Apr 23, 08:17 AM (IST)

    Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’

    Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to voters to exercise their “invaluable constitutional right” to choose a government that will work in their favour as polling started for the third phase of Lok Sabha election.

    “Voting for the third phase of election is underway to elect the 17th Lok Sabha. I appeal to all voters to participate in the polling in large numbers. Voting is your invaluable constitutional right and will help you choose a government of your choice and welfare to make your life happy,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

    “The country’s 130 crore people, and especially the crores of educated youth and unemployed, do not want a BJP government that forces them to sell pakodas and tea and become a security guard rather than giving them jobs and deploys harmful anti-people policies,” she wrote.

  • Apr 23, 08:16 AM (IST)

    Central forces guard polling stations in Bengal

    As many as 92% of the polling stations in the five constituencies of Bengal, where polling is being held today, are guarded by central forces.

  • Apr 23, 08:15 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 08:04 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Courtesy PIB India

    Courtesy PIB India
  • Apr 23, 07:53 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 07:52 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at a booth in Ranip in Ahmedabad. PM Modi will cast his vote at this booth.

  • Apr 23, 07:52 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 07:49 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 07:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: PM Modi visits his mother before voting as he is set to vote from Ranip.

  • Apr 23, 07:48 AM (IST)

    Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani: The BJP will form a government in the state.

  • Apr 23, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 07:37 AM (IST)
  • Apr 23, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Litmus test for BJP in bastion Gujarat

    The BJP will be tested in its bastion Gujarat, where polling will be held for all 26 Lok Sabha seats.

    In 2014, the BJP won all the 26 seats in Gujarat.

  • Apr 23, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Anantnag to vote in three phases

    The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls in phase 3 on Tuesday even as security forces face a serious challenge to ensure smooth and peaceful process.

    Due to overwhelming security concerns, the Anantnag parliamentary constituency comprising four districts — Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama — will vote in three phases. Polling in Anantnag will be held on Tuesday, followed by Kulgam (April 29) and Pulwama and Shopian (May 6).

    Over 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to boost an already existing large contingent of state police and CAPF personnel deployed on poll duty in this constituency.

  • Apr 23, 07:30 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: BJP national president Amit Shah arrives in Gandhinagar to greet PM Modi.

  • Apr 23, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Five LS seats in West Bengal to go polls in Phase 3

    Five West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies — Balurghat, Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur and Murshidabad will go to polls in the third phase of elections on Tuesday.

    The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats in which the fate of 61 candidates will be decided by a 80,23,852-strong electorate.

