Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: 38% turnout recorded till 1 pm; voter killed, 7 injured in TMC-Cong clashes in Bengal

Apr 23, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Come out and vote, give your anger a voice: Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah
UP police detains e-rickshaw drivers allegedly hired by SP to ferry voters to booths
NDA candidate from Wayanad demands repoll after EVM malfunction
Over 50 faulty EVMs reported from UP
Polling percentage recorded till 9 am
Sonia Gandhi says 2019 elections not ordinary
Polling percentage in Bihar at 8 am
Polling yet to gain pace in UP’s Mainpuri
Google doodle marks third phase of polling in India
Selfie points at model polling booths
Mayawati appeals to voters to exercise their ‘invaluable constitutional right’
Central forces guard polling stations in Bengal
LItmus test for BJP in bastion Gujarat
Anantnag to vote in three phases
Five LS seats in West Bengal to go polls in Phase 3
Phase 3 voting begins
Phase 3 of voting today
JUST IN: Voter killed, 7 injured in TMC-Congress clashes in Murshidabad, Bengal.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a Modi supporter on the issue of unemployment.
JUST IN: Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Dispur, Assam.
With GST impact withering away, Surat textile traders are cautiously optimistic
It is 12 noon at the Surat textile market. All roads leading to the area are packed. There is not an inch of space left in the area to walk.
JUST IN: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani casts his vote in Ahmedabad.
Update: A snake was found at a polling booth in Kannur's Kandakai. Polling resumed after the snake was caught.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a Surat textile shop owner, who is a self-confessed 'Modi Bhakt'.
Update: Less than five per cent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling in Phase 3.
Samajwadi Party in a tweet: Polling disrupted in booth number 374 of Shikohabad assembly, Firozabad due to persistent EVM malfunction. Take cognizance to ensure smooth polling by Election Commission.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a voter outside a polling both in Surat.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after casting his vote in Durg: We have said what we had to say in favour of the party and our candidates, now voters will decide. They are the real judge.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a first-time voter in Surat.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: We all know that BJP has been asking for votes in the name of God Ayyappa in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. There is no doubt that they have not stood by the voters of Trivandrum.
Anantnag LS seat: Poll percentage upto 11 am (segment-wise)
Anantnag: 1.61%
Dooru: 3.60%
Kokernag: 9.50%
Shangus: 5.11%
Bijbehara: 0.82 %
Pahalgam: 7.84%
Courtesy: Kashmir Monitor
In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters cast their ballots against all odds
The third phase of voting is being conducted across 15 states and union territories.
Lok Sabha polls | 'Yadav Factor' key in 10 Uttar Pradesh constituencies that vote today
Uttar Pradesh, which has seen two phases of polling on April 11 and April 18, is now voting in the third phase on April 23 with 10 constituencies in the fray - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly, Pilibhit.
Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Vasuki: A technical error in a voting machine in Chowara, Kovalam, caused voters to complain that votes were being cast for the BJP although the Congress candidate’s button was being pressed. What the voters alleged is technically and technologically impossible.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav: EVMs are malfunctioning across the country. It's criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crore. ...Is something far more sinister afoot?
Alappuzha Collector S Suhas has clarified that an electronic voting machine at a polling booth in Cherthala was replaced following ‘press error’.