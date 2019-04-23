Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: 10% voter turnout till 10am; EVM malfunction reported from Kerala, UP and Goa

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a voter outside a polling both in Surat.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after casting his vote in Durg: We have said what we had to say in favour of the party and our candidates, now voters will decide. They are the real judge.
Ground Report | Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy talks to a first-time voter in Surat.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: We all know that BJP has been asking for votes in the name of God Ayyappa in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. There is no doubt that they have not stood by the voters of Trivandrum.
Anantnag LS seat: Poll percentage upto 11 am (segment-wise)
Anantnag: 1.61%
Dooru: 3.60%
Kokernag: 9.50%
Shangus: 5.11%
Bijbehara: 0.82 %
Pahalgam: 7.84%
Courtesy: Kashmir Monitor
In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters cast their ballots against all odds
The third phase of voting is being conducted across 15 states and union territories.
Lok Sabha polls | 'Yadav Factor' key in 10 Uttar Pradesh constituencies that vote today
Uttar Pradesh, which has seen two phases of polling on April 11 and April 18, is now voting in the third phase on April 23 with 10 constituencies in the fray - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly, Pilibhit.
Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Vasuki: A technical error in a voting machine in Chowara, Kovalam, caused voters to complain that votes were being cast for the BJP although the Congress candidate’s button was being pressed. What the voters alleged is technically and technologically impossible.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav: EVMs are malfunctioning across the country. It's criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs Rs 50,000 crore. ...Is something far more sinister afoot?
Alappuzha Collector S Suhas has clarified that an electronic voting machine at a polling booth in Cherthala was replaced following ‘press error’.
Come out and vote, give your anger a voice: Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah
In the first two hours of voting in phase three of Lok Sabha polls, not a single vote was cast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, a hotbed of militant activities, while former chief minister Omar Abdullah urged people to ‘vote to give anger a voice’.
“To the voters of Anantnag, please don’t reward the death, destruction & deceit of the last 4 years by staying home & boycotting the election. Come out & vote to give your anger a voice,” he tweeted.
Shashi Tharoor, Sitting Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram: An efficient and fair election is fundamental to our efforts in ensuring that the voice of all citizens is heard.
South superstar Mohanlal after casting his vote: Voting is our democratic right and responsibility. I have exercised my right, so should all of you. Every vote counts.
Kashmiri Pandits cast votes
Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at a Special Polling Station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.
Congress leader AK Antony: Massively, people of Kerala want a change of govt in Delhi. They are sure that a leader like Rahul Gandhi can lead the people for the change of govt and he will be able to end this divisive rule.
UP police detains e-rickshaw drivers allegedly hired by SP to ferry voters to booths
Rampur police have detained at least four e-rickshaw drivers who were paid to ferry voters to polling booth. They were allegedly hired by SP workers. Further investigation is on.
NDA candidate from Wayanad demands repoll after EVM malfunction
Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth here, ANI reported.
“Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting machine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice,” a letter by Vellappally through Chief Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read.
“Please take necessary steps for re-polling as pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting,” it added.
Vellappally is the chief of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).
Low voter turnout in Anantnag
Anantnag parliamentary constituency recorded overall voter turnout of 1.55% upto 9 am, Kashmir Monitor reported.
Over 50 faulty EVMs reported from UP
Over 50 polling booths have reported EVM malfunction since morning in Rohilkhand region. At least 27 of these were reported from Badaun. 14 incidents of malfunction in Bareilly, 11 in Moradabad, seven in Sambhal and five each in Pilibhit and Aonla. Polling got delayed at these booths and election officials are looking into the matter, HT reported.
Woman dies while waiting to vote in Kerala
Update: In Kerala’s Kannur, a woman collapsed and died while waiting in queue to cast her vote.