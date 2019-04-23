Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: 10% voter turnout recorded till 10am, at least 3 injured in Bengal poll violence

NDA candidate from Wayanad demands repoll after EVM malfunction

Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth here, ANI reported.

“Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting machine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice,” a letter by Vellappally through Chief Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read.

“Please take necessary steps for re-polling as pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting,” it added.

Vellappally is the chief of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).