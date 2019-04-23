Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 LIVE: 10% voter turnout recorded till 10am, at least 3 injured in Bengal poll violence

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at a Special Polling Station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.
Congress leader AK Antony: Massively, people of Kerala want a change of govt in Delhi. They are sure that a leader like Rahul Gandhi can lead the people for the change of govt and he will be able to end this divisive rule.
Rampur police have detained at least four e-rickshaw drivers who were paid to ferry voters to polling booth. They were allegedly hired by SP workers. Further investigation is on.
Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth here, ANI reported.
“Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting machine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice,” a letter by Vellappally through Chief Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read.
“Please take necessary steps for re-polling as pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting,” it added.
Vellappally is the chief of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).
Low voter turnout in Anantnag
Anantnag parliamentary constituency recorded overall voter turnout of 1.55% upto 9 am, Kashmir Monitor reported.
Over 50 polling booths have reported EVM malfunction since morning in Rohilkhand region. At least 27 of these were reported from Badaun. 14 incidents of malfunction in Bareilly, 11 in Moradabad, seven in Sambhal and five each in Pilibhit and Aonla. Polling got delayed at these booths and election officials are looking into the matter, HT reported.
Woman dies while waiting to vote in Kerala
Update: In Kerala’s Kannur, a woman collapsed and died while waiting in queue to cast her vote.
JUST IN: BJP workers attack poll officers in Moradabad, claim that voters are being influenced.
Congress-led UDF will sweep polls in Kerala: AK Antony
Former defence minister AK Antony, after casting his vote in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, said that the Congress-led UDF will sweep polls in Kerala.
Ground Report from Moneycontrol on the Road
While BJP youths have set up stalls across Surat on the poll day, similar ones from Congress were conspicuous by their absence. BJP's incumbent candidate Darshana Jardosh is contesting against Ashok Patel of the Congress. Locals state that Surat has traditionally been a BJP bastion, though there is some tilt towards the Congress after the GST was introduced. From nil GST, textile traders have to pay between 5-12% GST based on the type of the goods sold.
JUST IN: Naxals triggered an IED near Bandarchua area at Balrampur near Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border today. No casualty reported.
Assam: 12.36%
Bihar: 12.60%
Goa: 2.29%
Gujarat: 1.35%
Jammu and Kashmir: 0.00%
Karnataka:1.75%
Kerala: 2.48%
Maharashtra: 0.99%
Odisha: 1.32%
Tripura: 1.56%
Uttar Pradesh: 6.84%
West Bengal: 10.97%
Chhattisgarh: 2.24%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 0.00%
Daman and Diu: 5.83%
Courtesy: ANI
Ground Report from Moneycontrol on the RoadThe absence of star campaigners has been a bit of a letdown in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Surat. Traders across the city have been urged by the industry association to go out and vote in large numbers. In the absence of big rallies or major Gujarati and Bollywood stars taking part in the campaign this year means that traders would use this day as an extended weekend to go out for a short vacation.
However, both Congress and BJP party workers have personally met Surat textile and diamond traders over the past 2-3 weeks asking them to exercise their democratic right.
Ground Report from Moneycontrol on the Road
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Surat, hotels across the city are doing brisk business. With election officials and police personnel on election duty checking into such facilities in large numbers, hotels are also making use of this opportunity. Average room rates are up by 20-25 percent, said a hotel owner on the Surat Railway Station Road that houses multiple polling stations.
Update: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan votes in Odisha's Talcher. The state is also holding simultaneous Assembly elections.
JUST IN: BJP national president Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad.
JUST IN: Voters have complained of slow speed and non-functional voting machines in Firozabad, Bareilly and Aonla in Uttar Pradesh. A booth in Firozabad reported problems with the VVPAT, reports Hindustan Times.
JUST IN: Technical problems in EVMs have been reported from a few polling booths in Belagavi in Karnataka, reported The Hindu. Fourteen of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats are voting today.
JUST IN: In Kerala, faulty electronic voting machines (EVMs) have interrupted polling at seven booths in Alathur, 11 booths in Palakkad, seven booths in Kasaragod and 10 booths in Pathanamthitta, Manorama reported.
Sonia Gandhi, UPA chairperson and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli, said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not "ordinary" as they will decide who will rule the country – those who "destroyed" the constitution or those who want to preserve its sanctity.
JUST IN: Clashes break out in Domkai, Murshidabad district.
JUST IN: TMC worker's kin injured in clashes in Murshidabad.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said after casting his vote: There are reports of many booths that are facing EVM malfunction. I hope the EC is taking note of this.