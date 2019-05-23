App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 347

  • UPA: 91

    (181 seats to win)

  • OTH: 104

    (168 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Key constituencies results and trends

Live election results for key Lok Sabha Elections 2019 constituencies such as Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareli and Begusarai, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As counting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 gets underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be on track for maintaining or improving its 2014 tally.

The Congress, on the other hand, seems to be headed for another drubbing.

With 2019 proving to be another wave election, several key candidates from the opposition seem to have been swept away by the Modi wave even as lesser-known candidates from the BJP may win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was leading by with a big margin against Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP).

related news

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who debuted in the Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib seat, was also leading against sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha.

In Bhopal, BJP is leading over Congress. The parliamentary constituency grabbed attraction because of a contest of Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh.

BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is leading against Communist Party of India's Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. Kanhaiya Kumar, a former student leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University who was charged with sedition for allegedly making anti-India comments, is new to the election game.

Here are the key constituencies and current trend/results:
Constituency Leading/Won Trailing/Lost
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)  Narendra Modi (BJP)  Shalini Yadav (SP)
Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)  Smriti Irani (BJP)  Rahul Gandhi (Congress)
Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh)  Sonia Gandhi (Congress)  Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)  Rajnath Singh (BJP)  Poonam Sinha (SP)
Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh)  Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP)  Prem Singh Shakya (BJP)
Begusarai (Bihar)  Giriraj Singh (BJP)  Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI)
Patna Sahib (Bihar)  Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)  Shatrughan Sinha (Congress)
Gandhinagar (Gujarat)  Amit Shah (BJP)  CJ Chavda (Congress)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)  Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP)  Digvijaya Singh (Congress)
Guna (Madhya Pradesh)  Krishna Pal Singh (BJP)  Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress)
Nagpur (Maharashtra)  Nitin Gadkari (BJP)  Nana Patole (Congress)
Nanded (Maharashtra)  Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar (BJP)  Ashok Shankarrao Chavan (Congress)
Mumbai South (Maharashtra)  Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena)  Milind Deora (Congress)
Mandya (Karnataka) Sumalatha Ambareesh (Independent) Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S))
Wayanad (Kerala)  Rahul Gandhi (Congress)  PP Suneer (CPI)
North East Delhi  Manoj Tiwari (BJP)  Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
 East Delhi  Gautam Gambhir (BJP) Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress)
BJP: Bharatiya Janata Party SP: Samajwadi Party CPI: Communist Party of India

JD(S): Janata Dal (Secular)

These leads/trails are based on trends available at 2.15 pm and could change significantly as the counting progresses

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.