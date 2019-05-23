Lok Sabha Election 2019: Key constituencies results and trends

As counting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 gets underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be on track for maintaining or improving its 2014 tally.

The Congress, on the other hand, seems to be headed for another drubbing.

With 2019 proving to be another wave election, several key candidates from the opposition seem to have been swept away by the Modi wave even as lesser-known candidates from the BJP may win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was leading by with a big margin against Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP).

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who debuted in the Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib seat, was also leading against sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha.

In Bhopal, BJP is leading over Congress. The parliamentary constituency grabbed attraction because of a contest of Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh.

BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is leading against Communist Party of India's Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. Kanhaiya Kumar, a former student leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University who was charged with sedition for allegedly making anti-India comments, is new to the election game.

Constituency Leading/Won Trailing/Lost Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) Narendra Modi (BJP) Shalini Yadav (SP) Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) Smriti Irani (BJP) Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Sonia Gandhi (Congress) Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP) Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Rajnath Singh (BJP) Poonam Sinha (SP) Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP) Prem Singh Shakya (BJP) Begusarai (Bihar) Giriraj Singh (BJP) Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI) Patna Sahib (Bihar) Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha (Congress) Gandhinagar (Gujarat) Amit Shah (BJP) CJ Chavda (Congress) Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP) Digvijaya Singh (Congress) Guna (Madhya Pradesh) Krishna Pal Singh (BJP) Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress) Nagpur (Maharashtra) Nitin Gadkari (BJP) Nana Patole (Congress) Nanded (Maharashtra) Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar (BJP) Ashok Shankarrao Chavan (Congress) Mumbai South (Maharashtra) Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) Milind Deora (Congress) Mandya (Karnataka) Sumalatha Ambareesh (Independent) Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) Wayanad (Kerala) Rahul Gandhi (Congress) PP Suneer (CPI) North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari (BJP) Sheila Dikshit (Congress) East Delhi Gautam Gambhir (BJP) Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress)

JD(S): Janata Dal (Secular)

These leads/trails are based on trends available at 2.15 pm and could change significantly as the counting progresses