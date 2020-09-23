Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to be held until October 1, was cut short with the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on September 23 evening. This brought the session to an end eight days ahead of schedule.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier this afternoon after a nearly four-hour-long last sitting where the Upper House passed seven bills, including three key labour reforms legislations, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020, amid Opposition boycott.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die after the passage of the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present when the House was adjourned.

The session started on September 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a first, the two Houses met at different times during the day to ensure adherence to social distancing norms in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.