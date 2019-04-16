App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha 2019: Battle rages between BJP, BSP over 'outsider' tag in Amroha

The last time a sitting MP retained the Amroha seat was in 1980 when Chandrapal Singh won his second straight election from here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The electoral battle in Amroha is raging over the "outsider" tag with key contenders -- BJP's sitting MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar and BSP's Danish Ali -- accusing each other of being oblivious to local issues and concerns.

The last time a sitting MP retained the Amroha seat was in 1980 when Chandrapal Singh won his second straight election from here.

Barring that election, voters in Amroha are known to choose new candidates ever since Congress veteran Maulana Hifzur Rahman scored a hat-trick of wins in the 1950s and 60s.

So, Tanwar has an uphill task with history and numbers stacked against him as he takes on BSP-SP-RLD mahagathbandhan candidate Ali and the Congress's Sachin Chaudhary.

related news

Ali, who was general secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular), quit that party and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Muslims constitute a substantial chunk of the population. Dalits also are in sizeable numbers, especially in rural areas. Both Muslims and the Dalits appear to be backing the gathbandhan, but the fear of vote division is also lurking.

In this election, the "outsider" tag has become a major issue.

"I am not an outsider. I am a part of this constituency. This is false information being spread by the BJP. There are four segments under the constituency and I am from the Garhmukteshwar segment," Ali told PTI.

"It (the outsider issue) is propaganda and the BJP is a master at propaganda," he said, adding that Amroha is my birthplace and also my "karmabhoomi".

Ali alleged that Tanwar was an outsider who was not even from Uttar Pradesh, but Haryana.

Tanwar hit back at Ali saying it is he who is an outsider and does not live here.

"My family, my children are here. I have a house here, I have land here. I have been living here since 2011. So, how am I an outsider here," Tanwar asked.

"He (Ali) has been living in Bengaluru. His children study there. He is running his campaign out of a hotel. He doesn't even have a rented house here," he claimed.

Tanwar is hoping to cash in on the goodwill Prime Minister Narendra Modi has here with several people backing him to get a second term.

"There is a wave for Prime Minister Modi especially in the villages. Can't say about the city. Modi should get a second term," Manoj Kumar, a first time voter, said.

Another resident Hakim Sabahat Ullah, however, said the 'gathbandhan' will win hands down as the Muslims and Dalits are together this time.

Amroha has about 16 lakh voters with Muslims, Jats and Dalits forming a large chunk of the population.

It was way back in 1980 that incumbent MP Chandrapal Singh was re-elected. However, he won in 1977 on a Bharatiya Lok Dal party ticket, while in 1980, he was victorious on a Janata Party (Secular) ticket.

Tanwar, however, expressed confidence that he will break the jinx and win from here for a second straight time.

The BSP last won the seat in 1999 when Rashid Alvi was victorious on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. In the 2004 elections, Independent candidate Harish Nagpal won the seat. while in the 2009 elections, Devendra Nagpal of the Rashtriya Lok Dal registered a victory.

Amroha goes to polls on Thursday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Amroha #BJP #BSP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Game Of Thrones: Asha Negi is a big fan, reveals her favourite charact ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

Notre-Dame's Precious Artworks to be Transferred to Louvre Museum

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.