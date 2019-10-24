Loha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Loha Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Loha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Loha constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Loha is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Loha Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 75.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 78.64% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao won this seat by a margin of 45486 votes, which was 23.11% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 196822 votes.Dhondge Shankarrao Ganeshrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the LB candidate by a margin of 9364 votes. NCP polled 172888 votes, 47.16% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .