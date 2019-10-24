Loha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Loha Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Loha is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 75.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 78.64% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao won this seat by a margin of 45486 votes, which was 23.11% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 196822 votes.