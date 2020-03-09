Log in to New India: Here's what happened when a Twitter user asked for PM Modi's password

What happens when a Twitter user asks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account password? He gets a witty reply, and a request to log into New India.

When Sneha Mohandoss, one of the women achievers who was given a chance to handle PM Modi's social media handles on March 8, got asked that question by a Twitter user, that is exactly how she replied.

"I am signing off from this account. I will be tweeting from Narendra Modi, Honble PM account, Thanks for the motivation," Mohandoss tweeted, to which a Twitter user asked for PM Modi's Twitter password.

"New India...try logging in," replied Mohandoss.

Mohandoss' reply received thumbs up from the Twitter community. She was one of the seven women achievers chosen as a part of PM Modi's social media initiative on International Women's Day.

PM Modi handed over his accounts on various social media platforms to seven woman achievers from different fields to share their life journeys and messages.

PM Modi shared brief videos of the women on his Twitter and Instagram pages and their achievements on his Facebook page. The achievements were shared under #SheInspiresUs.

Mohandoss was recognised for her work to eradicate hunger. The other women achievers chosen to use Modi's accounts included Malvika Iyer, who survived a gruesome bomb blast that blew off her hands and damaged her legs when she was 13 and is now a motivational speaker, disability activist and model, and Arifa Jaan from Kashmir who promotes traditional crafts of Kashmir.

Others were Kalpana Ramesh, a water conservator, Vijaya Pawar, who promotes handicrafts from the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra, Kalavati Devi of Kanpur, who collects money to build toilets, and Veena Devi, who is from Munger in Bihar and made her name by growing mushrooms under her bed due to lack of space.