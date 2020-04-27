Lockdown violations: Thane Municipal warns action against housing societies

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has warned of filing criminal cases against office-bearers of housing societies if residents are found violating norms of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Thane was recently recognised as one of the coronavirus hotspots by the Central government.

Issuing an order, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Monday asked chairmen and secretaries of residential societies to ensure that the state government's orders on lockdown are complied with strictly by residents.

"If office-bearers fail to ensure this compliance then they will face criminal action and will lose their posts," it stated.

Singhal cited incidents like residents in some buildings using common areas like terrace and parking lots for organising functions in violation of social distancing norms or stepping out for morning and evening walks.

"Those found violating the restrictions should be warned and fined on the first occasion. At the second instance, a police complaint should be lodged against them by officer-bearers concerned," Singhal stated.