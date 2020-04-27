App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lockdown violations: Thane Municipal warns action against housing societies

Thane was recently recognised as one of the coronavirus hotspots by the Central government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has warned of filing criminal cases against office-bearers of housing societies if residents are found violating norms of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Thane was recently recognised as one of the coronavirus hotspots by the Central government.

Issuing an order, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Monday asked chairmen and secretaries of residential societies to ensure that the state government's orders on lockdown are complied with strictly by residents.

Close

"If office-bearers fail to ensure this compliance then they will face criminal action and will lose their posts," it stated.

related news

Singhal cited incidents like residents in some buildings using common areas like terrace and parking lots for organising functions in violation of social distancing norms or stepping out for morning and evening walks.

"Those found violating the restrictions should be warned and fined on the first occasion. At the second instance, a police complaint should be lodged against them by officer-bearers concerned," Singhal stated.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 05:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Thane

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.