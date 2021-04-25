Lockdown tales: A Chhattisgarh town survives 10 days without daily essentials

A deserted road in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, which has been under lockdown since April 13.

On a deserted road in Ambikapur, over 330 kilometres away from Raipur, 58-year-old Ghanshayam (name changed) tries to keep pace with his grandson, who is riding a bicycle alongside him. The duo have been on the road since 10 am and now scurry to reach home as they are well past the 2 pm-curfew imposed by the district administration.

“Samosa aur bhajia hai,” replies 10-year-old Nikhil in Hindi, with hope in his eyes, when inquired by the writer about the blue box on the back of his bicycle. Despite wandering the town entire day, they have barely earned Rs 100. Unable to open his small vegetable shop near the old bus stand in the city, due the government-imposed restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, his grandfather had to resort to peddling.

“Nahi bechenge to khayenge kya? (What will we eat, if we do not sell?)” says Ghanshayam as he relates his account.

Their tale is similar to that of several vegetable and fruit sellers, who are struggling to earn a living in the town as the district administration banned the sale of several essential products including groceries, vegetables and fruits for a period of ten days from April 13-23. Driven by desperation, when some fruit and vegetable vendors tried to open their shops, they were heckled by the authorities and even charged fines.

“I tried to open my shop initially but closed it down after authorities fined me Rs 5,000 one day,” shares a fruit vendor. “What is the use if I earn Rs 800 and then pay thousands in fine,” he says.

The Surguja district in northern Chhattisgarh, which has its headquarter in Ambikapur, on April 24 extended the lockdown till May 6. Restaurant and food aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato are still not operational there. Only medical shops, milk depots and essential services like ATM vans, ambulances, media vehicles are allowed in the town and even petrol pumps have been closed down.

However, some relaxations have been made and vegetable sellers can now hawk around the town between 6 am and 2 pm on the condition that they do not station themselves at a location. Home delivery of groceries has been allowed but shop owners need to apply for a written permission from the municipal corporation after getting their delivery personnel tested.

Forced to shut his vegetable shop, Ghanshayam goes around the town selling samosas with his grandson.

Now, several hawkers can been seen around the town on bicycles and motor bikes, as they struggle to earn a living wage.

The district is not an anomaly and almost all districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have imposed draconian lockdowns where sale of even daily essentials is not allowed. Raipur and several other districts extended the lockdown till May 6, as the state registered its highest-ever single-day spike of 17,397 new COVID-19 cases on April 24. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh stand at 1.24 lakh. While Surguja district reported 456 novel coronavirus infections on April 24, Raipur added 2,138 cases.

About a month ago on March 27, Surguja had reported only 77 positive cases, and the entire state of Chhattisgarh had recorded 2,665.

A vegetable seller from a nearby village

Supply-chain constraints

The lockdown has also crippled the grocery supply chain in the state as besides retailers, distributors and wholesalers have also not been able to operate. Most of the kirana store owners in Ambikapur, for instance, sold out all their stock as consumers hurried to hoard products after the administration announced it would not allow grocery stores to remain open during the lockdown.

“Our stocks for most products have run dry and we will not be able to open for business even when they announce reopening,” says Rajendra Prasad, who operates a general trade store near the town's old bus stand.

Retailers also report that they have been unable to source goods from Raipur due to the lockdown even though the government is allowing the movement of trucks within the districts.

According to reports, the district administration in Ambikapur had also sealed the shops of several wholesalers and distributors after they tried to replenish their stocks. Several wholesalers had to dispose their vegetable stocks, which were spoiled after being left in stores for more than ten days.

The situation is similar in Raipur, from where the state draws its supplies of most grocery products.

“My warehouse is located 17 kilometres outside the town and if I send my truck to load goods from there, the driver is stopped by the authorities at least four-five times,” says Jawahar Gogia, an FMCG distributor based out of Raipur.

In a scenario, where most distributors and wholesalers are not able to open their warehouses for even an hour in Raipur, the supply to the entire state has crippled.

Spoiled potato and onion stocks disposed off by wholesalers in a local market.

Consumers at receiving end

The measures taken by the administration to stop the spread of COVID-19 have left residents without even daily essentials.

“We get daily calls from my acquaintances and friends to send some food grains their way but we have run out of stock and cannot supply products even to people we know,” says a general trade store owner in the town.

The restrictions have especially hit daily wage earners who used to buy essentials every day based on their earnings and were not able to hoard due to financial constraints.

“We are surviving on the rice that we get from the society shops,” says Sonkeshwar Yadav, a plumber with three children. Under its PDS scheme, the Chhattisgarh government provides 35 kg rice per month at the cost of Rs 10 per kg to a family of three or more members, 20 kg rice per month to a family of two members and 10 kg rice per month to a single individual.

As the state battles with a second and deadlier wave of the pandemic, the supply of daily essentials to its citizens has taken a back seat. And the situation might worsen, if COVID-19 cases keep rising in the region.