Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra extended till January 31

BMC, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has extended till January 31, 2021 the lockdown restrictions in the state on account of coronavirus.

A circular to this effect was issued on December 29.

"The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31," the circular said.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continue, it added.

Over the past few months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

Last month, the government had allowed reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from Std 9th to 12th were also reopened in some parts of the state.